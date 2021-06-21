Jon Rahm up to No. 2 with U.S. Open victory

ATLANTA – Jon Rahm’s historic U.S. Open victory on Sunday has him in position to qualify for his fifth consecutive TOUR Championship, with the Spaniard vaulting from No. 19 to No. 2 in the FedExCup standings with his come-from-behind win at Torrey Pines that secured his first major championship victory while reclaiming the No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking.

The TOUR Championship will once again serve as the culminating event of the FedExCup Playoffs and PGA TOUR season, where only the top 30 players in the FedExCup standings will advance to East Lake Golf Club over Labor Day weekend, September 2-5, for a chance to win the PGA TOUR’s Ultimate Prize: the FedExCup.

The eight-time PGA TOUR winner has now won at least once in each of the last five seasons. In 2020, Rahm arrived at East Lake at No. 2 in the standings following his win in the second FedExCup Playoffs event at the BMW Championship. Rahm went on to finish fourth in the TOUR Championship and secured his career-best finish in the FedExCup standings.

With a U.S. Open now on his resume, Rahm can look to become the first player since Jordan Spieth in 2015 to win the U.S. Open and FedExCup in the same season.

Patrick Cantly remains the FedExCup standings leader following a T15 at the U.S. Open. Cantlay captured his second PGA TOUR event of the 2020-21 season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday and holds a 137-point lead over Rahm.

Other notable players currently inside the top 30 include Bryson DeChambeau (No. 3), Spieth (No. 4), Justin Thomas (No. 5), Stewart Cink (No. 11), Brooks Koepka (No. 15), Dustin Johnson (No. 17) and Rory McIlroy (No. 24).

The top-30 players in the FedExCup standings is included below. The full standings is available here.

FedExCup Standings Top 30 as of 5/24/21:

1. Patrick Cantlay

2. Jon Rahm

3. Bryson DeChambeau

4. Jordan Spieth

5. Justin Thomas

6. Viktor Hovland

7. Xander Schauffele

8. Collin Morikawa

9. Jason Kokrak

10. Louis Oosthuizen

11. Stewart Cink

12. Sam Burns

13. Harris English

14. Cameron Smith

15. Brooks Koepka

16. Hideki Matsuyama

17. Dustin Johnson

18. Patrick Reed

19. Scottie Scheffler

20. Tony Finau

21. Abraham Ancer

22. Daniel Berger

23. Billy Horschel

24. Rory McIlroy

25. Joaquin Niemann

26. Max Homa

27. Corey Conners

28. Charley Hoffman

29. Sungjae Im

30. Carlos Ortiz

