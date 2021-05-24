Phil Mickelson up to No. 45 with historic PGA Championship win

ATLANTA – Following a historic triumph at the PGA Championship that saw Phil Mickelson become the oldest major winner in PGA TOUR history, the 50-year-old has vaulted up the FedExCup standings from No. 168 to No. 45 in search of his 10th career TOUR Championship appearance and first since 2018.

The TOUR Championship will once again serve as the culminating event of the FedExCup Playoffs and PGA TOUR season, where only the top 30 players in the FedExCup standings will advance to East Lake Golf Club over Labor Day weekend, September 2-5, for a chance to win the PGA TOUR’s Ultimate Prize: the FedExCup.

The California native, who started the final round at Kiawah Island’s Ocean Course with a one-stroke lead, closed with a 1-over 73 and two stroke victory over Brooks Koepka and South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen. The win marks 30 years, 4 months, and 10 days since winning his first TOUR title at the 1991 Northern Telecom Open as an amateur, the longest span between first and last victory in TOUR history.

Mickelson has competed in each of the 15 editions of the FedExCup Playoffs and advanced to East Lake nine times, including seven in a row from 2007-2013. Since 2014, the 45-time PGA TOUR winner has only been among the final 30 at the season finale on two occasions (2016, 2018). A FedExCup title remains absent on Mickelson’s resume after coming close in 2009 when he won the tournament title at East Lake but fell short to Tiger Woods in the race for the FedExCup.

Bryson DeChambeau remains the FedExCup standings leader following a T38 at the PGA Championship. DeChambeau captured the U.S. Open in the second event of the 2020-21 season and added the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March. He holds a 43-point lead over 2017 FedExCup champion Justin Thomas, who captured THE PLAYERS Championship to go along with four other top-10 finishes this season.

Other notable players currently inside the top 30 include Xander Schauffele (No. 4), Stewart Cink (No. 6), Jordan Spieth (No. 9), Brooks Koepka (No. 11), Jon Rahm (No. 12), Dustin Johnson (No. 14) and Rory McIlroy (No. 22).

As a reminder, the TOUR Championship is currently on sale with a limited number of Grounds and upgraded hospitality tickets. Fans are encouraged to secure their place at the PGA TOUR’s season finale while supplies last. To purchase tickets, please visit TOURChampionship.com/tickets.

The top-30 players in the FedExCup standings is included below. The full standings is available here.

FedExCup Standings Top 30 as of 5/24/21:

1. Bryson DeChambeau

2. Justin Thomas

3. Viktor Hovland

4. Xander Schauffele

5. Sam Burns

6. Stewart Cink

7. Cameron Smith

8. Patrick Cantlay

9. Jordan Spieth

10. Hideki Matsuyama

11. Brooks Koepka

12. Jon Rahm

13. Billy Horschel

14. Dustin Johnson

15. Abraham Ancer

16. Tony Finau

17. Joaquin Niemann

18. Harris English

19. Patrick Reed

20. Daniel Berger

21. Corey Conners

22. Rory McIlroy

23. Max Homa

24. Louis Oosthuizen

25. Collin Morikawa

26. Sungjae Im

27. Jason Kokrak

28. Matt Jones

29. Scottie Scheffler

30. Charley Hoffman

For more information about the TOUR Championship, please visit TOURChampionship.com. Fans are encouraged to follow the TOUR Championship on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for tournament updates.