Hideki Matsuyama in position for eighth consecutive TOUR Championship berth

ATLANTA – Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama is in position to make his eighth consecutive trip to Atlanta and the TOUR Championship following his historic win at the 2021 Masters where he became Japan’s first male major champion. In what was the first major of 2021 and third of the 2020-21 PGA TOUR Season, Matsuyama earned 600 FedExCup points to vault from No. 33 to No. 7 in the FedExCup standings.

The TOUR Championship will once again serve as the culminating event of the FedExCup Playoffs and PGA TOUR season, where only the top 30 players in the FedExCup standings will advance to East Lake Golf Club over Labor Day weekend, September 2-5, for a chance to win the PGA TOUR’s Ultimate Prize: the FedExCup.

Matsuyama holds a share of the current active streak of seven consecutive TOUR Championship appearances dating back to his first full season on TOUR in 2014. Matsuyama’s feat has been matched by Patrick Reed, who is also in position for an eighth TOUR Championship at No. 14 in the current FedExCup standings.

Matsuyama has finished no lower than 15th in the season-long race for the FedExCup since 2016, with his best finish at East Lake being a T4 in 2018.

Bryson DeChambeau remains the FedExCup standings leader as the only two-time winner this season. DeChambeau captured the U.S. Open in the second event of the 2020-21 season and added the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March. He holds a 25-point lead over Justin Thomas, who captured THE PLAYERS Championship to go along with four other top-10 finishes this season.

As a reminder, the TOUR Championship is currently on sale with a limited number of Grounds and upgraded hospitality tickets. Fans are encouraged to secure their place at the PGA TOUR’s season finale while supplies last. To purchase tickets, please visit TOURChampionship.com/tickets.

The top-30 players in the FedExCup standings is included below. The full standings is available here.

FedExCup Standings as of 4/12/21:

1. Bryson DeChambeau

2. Justin Thomas

3. Xander Schauffele

4. Patrick Cantlay

5. Viktor Hovland

6. Jordan Spieth

7. Hideki Matsuyama

8. Dustin Johnson

9. Tony Finau

10. Jon Rahm

11. Billy Horschel

12. Harris English

13. Joaquin Niemann

14. Patrick Reed

15. Brooks Koepka

16. Max Homa

17. Matt Jones

18. Jason Kokrak

19. Daniel Berger

20. Cameron Smith

21. Carlos Ortiz

22. Si Woo Kim

23. Sungjae Im

24. Collin Morikawa

25. Corey Conners

26. Stewart Cink

27. Sergio Garcia

28. Scottie Scheffler

29. Kevin Na

30. Charley Hoffman

