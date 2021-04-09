Limited Grounds and upgraded hospitality tickets for the 2021 TOUR Championship now available

ATLANTA – Tournament officials announced today that a limited number of Daily Grounds and upgraded hospitality tickets are now on sale for the 2021 TOUR Championship in anticipation of welcoming some level of ticketed spectators to East Lake Golf Club, which will once again serve as host of the culminating event of the FedExCup Playoffs, September 1-5, 2021.

Only the top 30 players in the FedExCup standings will qualify for the 2021 TOUR Championship, where the 15th FedExCup champion will be crowned, joining the likes of past winners including Tiger Woods (2007, 2009), Jordan Spieth (2015), Rory McIlroy (2016, 2019), Justin Thomas (2017), Justin Rose (2018) and last season’s champion Dustin Johnson. The TOUR Championship will be the final event of the PGA TOUR’s “Super Season” that is comprised of 50 tournaments.

Tournament officials are encouraging fans to purchase their tickets in advance, as the total number of ticketed spectators on site at the TOUR Championship will be announced at a later date. Having ticketed spectators on site will maximize the tournament’s ability to make a substantial charitable donation in the local community and add to the more than $38 million that has been raised since 1998.

Daily Grounds tickets start at $60 and can be purchased by visiting TOURChampionship.com/tickets. A limit of four (4) Daily Grounds tickets can be purchased each day, Thursday, Sept. 2 - Sunday, Sept. 5.

“As the PGA TOUR continues to welcome back fans in a safe and responsible manner, this early ticket-buying period allows our loyal fans the opportunity to secure their spot to witness the crowning of this year’s FedExCup champion at East Lake Golf Club over Labor Day weekend,” said Executive Director Allison Fillmore. “Given the gradual return of spectators throughout the spring, we are cautiously optimistic about having some level of spectator presence at East Lake Golf Club. That being said, the health and safety of our spectators will remain our No. 1 priority, and we will work closely with local and state government and health officials alongside the PGA TOUR to ensure the safest environment possible for everyone involved with the tournament and the Greater Atlanta community.”

The TOUR Championship will offer peace-of-mind purchasing, with all 2021 ticket purchases available for refund in the event the tournament is postponed or canceled for reasons related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to limited capacity, complimentary ticket programs - including those for youth and military - will not be offered Thursday, Sept. 2 - Sunday, Sept. 5. All fans must have a ticket to enter the tournament grounds.

UPGRADED TICKET OPTIONS

For an upgraded tournament experience, the TOUR Championship is also offering a limited number of tickets to Tailgate at the Turn. Situated on the par-3 ninth green, this open-air hospitality venue is centrally located in the middle of the action with easy access to the 1st and 10th tees and a short walk to the 18th green. Complimentary beer and wine and a tailgate-style menu is provided within the venue each day, Thursday-Sunday. Upgraded restrooms are exclusively available for Tailgate at the Turn guests. Tickets to Tailgate at the Turn are available at $300 for Thursday and Friday and $275 for Saturday and Sunday.

The liveliest setting on the property, the TOUR Championship will bring the Playoff Porch back to the 13th green. Guests in the Playoff Porch enjoy an open-air hospitality experience with covered stadium seating overlooking the 13th green, a covered patio with views to the 14th tee and convenient access to the UBER Gate located near the 13th tee. A full premium bar and upgraded menu offerings are available for purchase within the Playoff Porch along with upgraded restroom facilities. Tickets for the Playoff Porch start at $175 for Thursday and $200, per ticket per day, Friday-Sunday.

There is currently no purchase limit for Tailgate at the Turn and Playoff Porch. If you would like to purchase five or more Tailgate at the Turn or Playoff Porch tickets, please contact the TOUR Championship tournament office at ttcsales@pgatourhq.com.

Fans are encouraged to follow the TOUR Championship on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest tournament news and updates.