Dustin Johnson takes standings lead with dominant 11-stroke victory at THE NORTHERN TRUST

ATLANTA – Dustin Johnson is the new FedExCup standings leader and World No. 1 following a dominant performance in the first leg of the FedExCup Playoffs at THE NORTHERN TRUST. The 22-time PGA TOUR winner, who moved from 15th to overtake the standings lead from Justin Thomas, posted a score of 30-under 254 at TPC Boston – one short of tying the PGA TOUR record for most strokes under par – to eclipse runner-up Harris English by 11 strokes. Johnson will qualify for the TOUR Championship for the 12th consecutive season.

The FedExCup Playoffs continue this week with the top 70 players in the FedExCup standings advancing to the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields outside Chicago before the top 30 return to East Lake Golf Club for the TOUR Championship, Sept. 4-7.

Johnson’s win at THE NORTHERN TRUST was his second of the season (Travelers Championship) and fifth victory in a FedExCup Playoffs event, tying him for the most all time with Rory McIlroy. Johnson is still in search of his first FedExCup title. In 10 previous appearances at East Lake Golf Club (qualified but did not play in 2014), Johnson owns four top-10s, including a solo third in 2018.

“For me, [the FedExCup] is something I haven't won. It's something I've been close to winning a few times, and it's just something that I would really like to have on my resume when I'm done playing golf,” Johnson said. “It's a big title. It means a lot to all the guys out here. It definitely means a lot to me, and it's something that I really want to be, a FedExCup champion.”

English, who jumped from No. 27 to No. 6 in the FedExCup standings with his runner-up at THE NORTHERN TRUST, has guaranteed a spot in the TOUR Championship for the second time in his career and first since 2015 (T22). In 18 starts this season, the former Georgia Bulldog standout has collected six top-10s. In his six starts following the June 11 restarts, English has finished no worse than T23.

Kevin Kisner added his name to the list of Bulldogs who are in position to make it to East Lake, with the Aiken, S.C., native finishing T4 and moving from No. 40 to No. 23 in the FedExCup standings.

Tiger Woods will need a high finish at the BMW Championship to make his return to the TOUR Championship for the first time since 2018. Woods finished T58 after making the cut on the number but closed with his low round of the week with a 5-under 66 on Sunday. The finish dropped Woods from No. 49 to No. 57 in the FedExCup standings.

No. 2 Justin Thomas (T49), No. 3 Webb Simpson (T6), No. 4 Daniel Berger (3rd) and No. 5 Collin Morikawa (MC) round out the top 5 in the standings.

Click here for the full FedExCup standings through the first leg of the FedExCup Playoffs at THE NORTHERN TRUST.

