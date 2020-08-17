2014 FedExCup champion Billy Horschel joins top 30 with runner-up result

ATLANTA – With the PGA TOUR’s Regular Season wrapping up over the weekend at the Wyndham Championship, a past FedExCup champion made a significant jump in the standings with 2014 champion Billy Horshcel moving into the top 30 with a runner-up result in Greensboro, North Carolina. Now 25th in the standings, Horschel will look to make his return to the TOUR Championship for the first time since 2018, when he finished runner-up to Tiger Woods.

The FedExCup Playoffs tee off this week with the top 125 players in the FedExCup standings competing in THE NORTHERN TRUST at TPC Boston. Only the top 70 will advance to the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields outside Chicago before the top 30 return to East Lake Golf Club for the TOUR Championship, Sept. 4-7.

Horschel was edged by one stroke at the Wyndham Championship by Jim Herman, who picked up his third PGA TOUR title and moved from outside the top 125 to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs. In three TOUR Championship appearances (2013, 2014, 2018), Horschel has finished no worse than T7. In 2014, Horschel won both the BMW Championship and TOUR Championship in back-to-back weeks to secure his FedExCup title.

Tiger Woods will begin his run toward a third FedExCup at No. 49 in the FedExCup standings. Woods, who won at TPC Boston in 2006, will have two weeks to move inside the top 30 and secure his return to the TOUR Championship after missing out on the opportunity to defend his title in 2019.

Justin Thomas will take the FedExCup standings lead into the Playoffs after finishing the regular season as the top points-earner and a $2 million bonus through the Wyndham Rewards Top 10. Thomas was the standings leader heading into the 2019 TOUR Championship before finishing T3.

Collin Morikawa (No. 2) took the week off ahead of the Playoffs, while Webb Simpson (No. 3) finished T3 at the Wyndham Championship to close the gap between him and Morikawa. Bryson DeChambeau (No. 4) is primed for a run at his first FedExCup, and Sungjae Im (No. 5) collected his seventh top-10 of the season with a T9 in North Carolina.

Click here for the full FedExCup standings through the Wyndham Championship.

