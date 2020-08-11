Collin Morikawa up to No. 2 in FedExCup Standings with PGA win

ATLANTA – With one week until the start of the 2020 FedExCup Playoffs, 23-year-old Collin Morikawa, playing his first full season on the PGA TOUR, climbed four spots to No. 2 in the FedExCup standings after claiming the PGA Championship with a final-round 64 at TPC Harding Park. The win secures Morikawa’s first trip to East Lake for the TOUR Championship when the 2019-20 PGA TOUR Season concludes in Atlanta over Labor Day weekend, Sept. 4-7.

Morikawa’s come-from-behind win in San Francisco on Sunday was his third career PGA TOUR victory and first major title in what was his 29th career start on the PGA TOUR. The UC-Berkeley product won the Workday Charity Open at Muirfield Village Golf Club in mid-July where he outlasted current standings leader Justin Thomas in a three-hole playoff.

After turning professional at the 2019 RBC Canadian Open, Morikawa earned his first PGA TOUR title in his sixth start at the Barracuda Championship. The win qualified him for the FedExCup Playoffs as a rookie, and he advanced to the BMW Championship before finishing 59th in the final standings.

“That was a goal to make it to East Lake in my first full season,” Morikawa said. “And now I’ve put myself in a position to make a run for the FedExCup.”

Thomas retained his standings lead following a T37 result at the PGA Championship and will take the week off before beginning his quest for a second FedExCup title at THE NORTHERN TRUST at TPC Boston.

Webb Simpson (No. 3), Bryson DeChambeau (No. 4) and Sungjae Im (No. 5) round out the top five.

Two-time FedExCup champion Tiger Woods finished T37 at the PGA Championship following a final-round 67. Currently 47th in the FedExCup standings, Woods is looking to return to East Lake after failing to advance in 2019.

