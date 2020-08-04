Justin Thomas bolsters standings lead with World Golf Championships victory

ATLANTA – With exactly one month until the first round of the TOUR Championship tees off at East Lake Golf Club, 2017 FedExCup champion Justin Thomas is back in position to claim his second season-long title after winning the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational to increase his lead in the FedExCup standings. Thomas will likely be among the top 30 in the standings to qualify for the TOUR Championship when the 2019-20 PGA TOUR Season concludes in Atlanta over Labor Day weekend, Sept. 4-7.

Thomas’ come-from-behind win in Memphis on Sunday was his 13th career PGA TOUR victory and second World Golf Championships title. The win also made him the TOUR’s first three-time winner of the season and elevated him back to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking, a position he has not held since June 2018.

“[The win] was really important, but at the end of the day if you don't play well in the Playoffs, it's hard to win a FedExCup, especially in Atlanta,” Thomas said.

Thomas entered the 2019 TOUR Championship as the FedExCup standings leader after winning the second leg of the FedExCup Playoffs at the BMW Championship. Thomas began the week at 10-under par under the new FedExCup Starting Strokes system, but rounds of 70-68-71-68 left him in a tie for third, five strokes back of champion Rory McIlroy.

Webb Simpson (No. 2), Sungjae Im (No. 3), Bryson DeChambeau (No. 4) and Rory McIlroy (No. 5) round out the top five. Former University of Georgia standout Brendon Todd (No. 9) was also in search of his third title of the season in Memphis after securing the 54-hole lead. A Sunday 75 sunk his chances, but Todd is in position to make his first TOUR Championship start since 2014 having successfully revived his career this season.

Click here for the full FedExCup standings through the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

Donations to the TOUR Championship COVID-19 Relief Fund can be made directly through PGA TOUR Charities, Inc. by visiting TOURChampionship.com/Charity.