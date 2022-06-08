Trophy Tables

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
Food and Beverage Service Hours
Venue Hours
Wednesday, August 24 - Closed
Thursday, August 25 - 10:00am - 6:30pm*
Friday, August 26 - 10:00am - 6:30pm*
Saturday, August 27 - 10:00am - 6:30pm*
Sunday, August 28- 10:00am - 6:30pm*
© 1995-2022 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.