1904 Club Information

1904 Club Info

Tickets

All tickets and parking passes for the 1904 Club and the TOUR Championship will be mobile. For any questions on downloading or transferring your tickets please contact Ticket Support at 1.800.404.7887.

On Course Experiences

All-inclusive bars will be available on course for 1904 Club guests at the following locations: 7 Green, 16 Fairway, and the Lakeside Terrace near 9 Green.

Concierge Service

The 1904 Club has a full time Concierge Service to assist with any of your planning needs. If you have any questions about the 1904 Club, please contact Kaitlyn Doe or Kristi Lee Fowlks.

Kaitlyn Doe

Tournament Services Manager

kaitlyndoe@pgatourhq.com

404.370.8383

Kristi Lee Fowlks

Tournament Services Manager

kristileefowlks@pgatourhq.com

503.320.4317