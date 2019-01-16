|Dates
|Tournament
|Location
|Sep 12 - 15
|
A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier
|The Old White TPC, White Sulphur Springs, WV
|Sep 19 - 22
|
Sanderson Farms Championship
|CC of Jackson, Jackson, MS
|Sep 26 - 29
|
Safeway Open
|Silverado Resort and Spa North, Napa, CA
|Oct 3 - 6
|
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
|TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, NV
|Oct 10 - 13
|
Houston Open
|GC of Houston, Humble, TX
|Oct 17 - 20
|
THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES
|Nine Bridges, Jeju Island, KOR
|Oct 21 - 21
|
MGM Resorts The Challenge: Japan Skins
Accordia Golf Narashino CC, Chiba, JPN
|Accordia Golf Narashino CC, Chiba, JPN
|Oct 24 - 27
|
ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|Accordia Golf Narashino CC, Chiba, JPN
|Oct 31 - Nov 3
|
Bermuda Championship
|Port Royal GC, Southampton, BER
|Oct 31 - Nov 3
|
World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions
|Sheshan International GC, Shanghai, CHN
|Nov 14 - 17
|
Mayakoba Golf Classic
|El Camaleon GC, Playa del Carmen, MEX
|Nov 21 - 24
|
The RSM Classic
|Sea Island Resort (Seaside), Sea Island, GA
|Dec 4 - 7
|
Hero World Challenge
|Albany, New Providence, BAH
|Dec 12 - 15
|
Presidents Cup
|Royal Melbourne GC, Melbourne, Victoria, AUS
|Dec 13 - 15
|
QBE Shootout
|Tiburón GC, Naples, FL
|Jan 2 - 5
|
Sentry Tournament of Champions
|Plantation Course at Kapalua, Kapalua, Maui, HI
|Jan 9 - 12
|
Sony Open in Hawaii
|Waialae CC, Honolulu, HI
|Jan 16 - 19
|
The American Express
|Stadium Course, La Quinta, CA
|Jan 23 - 26
|
Farmers Insurance Open
|Torrey Pines GC (South), San Diego, CA
|Jan 30 - Feb 2
|
Waste Management Phoenix Open
|TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, AZ
|Feb 6 - 9
|
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Pebble Beach GL, Pebble Beach, CA
|Feb 13 - 16
|
The Genesis Invitational
|Riviera CC, Pacific Palisades, CA
|Feb 20 - 23
|
Puerto Rico Open
|Coco Beach Golf & CC, Rio Grande, PUR
|Feb 20 - 23
|
World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
|Club de Golf Chapultepec, Mexico City, MEX
|Feb 27 - Mar 1
|
The Honda Classic
|PGA National (Champion), Palm Beach Gardens, FL
|Mar 5 - 8
|
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, FL
|Mar 12 - 15
|
THE PLAYERS Championship
|TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
|Mar 19 - 22
|
Valspar Championship
|Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead), Palm Harbor, FL
|Mar 25 - 29
|
World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play
|Austin Country Club, Austin, TX
|Mar 26 - 29
|
Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship
|Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, DOM
|Apr 2 - 5
|
Valero Texas Open
|TPC San Antonio - AT&T Oaks, San Antonio, TX
|Apr 9 - 12
|
Masters Tournament
|Augusta National GC, Augusta, GA
|Apr 16 - 19
|
RBC Heritage
|Harbour Town GL, Hilton Head, SC
|Apr 23 - 26
|
Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|TPC Louisiana, Avondale, LA
|Apr 30 - May 3
|
Wells Fargo Championship
|Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, NC
|May 7 - 10
|
AT&T Byron Nelson
|Trinity Forest Golf Club, Dallas, TX
|May 14 - 17
|
PGA Championship
|TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, CA
|May 21 - 24
|
Charles Schwab Challenge
|Colonial CC, Fort Worth, TX
|May 28 - 31
|
Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, MI
|Jun 4 - 7
|
the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
|Muirfield Village GC, Dublin, OH
|Jun 11 - 14
|
RBC Canadian Open
|St. George's G&CC, Toronto, ON, CAN
|Jun 18 - 21
|
U.S. Open
|Winged Foot GC, Mamaroneck, NY
|Jun 25 - 28
|
Travelers Championship
|TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, CT
|Jul 2 - 5
|
Barracuda Championship
|Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood), Truckee, CA
|Jul 2 - 5
|
World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
|TPC Southwind, Memphis, TN
|Jul 9 - 12
|
John Deere Classic
|TPC Deere Run, Silvis, IL
|Jul 16 - 19
|
Barbasol Championship
|Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, KY
|Jul 16 - 19
|
The Open Championship
|Royal St. George's GC, Sandwich, Kent, ENG
|Jul 23 - 26
|
3M Open
|TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, MN
|Jul 30 - Aug 2
|
Olympic Men's Golf Competition
Kasumigaseki Country Club, Saitama, JPN
|Kasumigaseki Country Club, Saitama, JPN
|Aug 6 - 9
|
Wyndham Championship
|Sedgefield CC, Greensboro, NC
|Aug 13 - 16
|
THE NORTHERN TRUST
|TPC Boston, Norton, MA
|Aug 20 - 23
|
BMW Championship
|Olympia Fields CC (North), Olympia Fields, IL
|Aug 27 - 30
|
TOUR Championship
|East Lake GC, Atlanta, GA