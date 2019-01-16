ALL TOURNAMENTS: 2019-2020 Season

Dates Tournament Location  
Sep 12 - 15 A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier

The Old White TPC,  White Sulphur Springs,  WV 

Sep 19 - 22 Sanderson Farms Championship

CC of Jackson,  Jackson,  MS 

Sep 26 - 29 Safeway Open

Silverado Resort and Spa North,  Napa,  CA 

Oct 3 - 6 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

TPC Summerlin,  Las Vegas,  NV 

Oct 10 - 13 Houston Open

GC of Houston,  Humble,  TX 

Oct 17 - 20 THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES

Nine Bridges,  Jeju Island,  KOR 

Oct 21 - 21 MGM Resorts The Challenge: Japan Skins

Accordia Golf Narashino CC,  Chiba,  JPN 

Oct 24 - 27 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

Accordia Golf Narashino CC,  Chiba,  JPN 

Oct 31 - Nov 3 Bermuda Championship

Port Royal GC,  Southampton,  BER 

Oct 31 - Nov 3 World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions

Sheshan International GC,  Shanghai,  CHN 

Nov 14 - 17 Mayakoba Golf Classic

El Camaleon GC,  Playa del Carmen,  MEX 

Nov 21 - 24 The RSM Classic

Sea Island Resort (Seaside),  Sea Island,  GA 

Dec 4 - 7 Hero World Challenge

Albany,  New Providence,  BAH 

Dec 12 - 15 Presidents Cup

Royal Melbourne GC,  Melbourne, Victoria,  AUS 

Dec 13 - 15 QBE Shootout

Tiburón GC,  Naples,  FL 

Jan 2 - 5 Sentry Tournament of Champions

Plantation Course at Kapalua,  Kapalua, Maui,  HI 

Jan 9 - 12 Sony Open in Hawaii

Waialae CC,  Honolulu,  HI 

Jan 16 - 19 The American Express

Stadium Course,  La Quinta,  CA 

Jan 23 - 26 Farmers Insurance Open

Torrey Pines GC (South),  San Diego,  CA 

Jan 30 - Feb 2 Waste Management Phoenix Open

TPC Scottsdale,  Scottsdale,  AZ 

Feb 6 - 9 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Pebble Beach GL,  Pebble Beach,  CA 

Feb 13 - 16 The Genesis Invitational

Riviera CC,  Pacific Palisades,  CA 

Feb 20 - 23 Puerto Rico Open

Coco Beach Golf & CC,  Rio Grande,  PUR 

Feb 20 - 23 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship

Club de Golf Chapultepec,  Mexico City,  MEX 

Feb 27 - Mar 1 The Honda Classic

PGA National (Champion),  Palm Beach Gardens,  FL 

Mar 5 - 8 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Bay Hill Club & Lodge,  Orlando,  FL 

Mar 12 - 15 THE PLAYERS Championship

TPC Sawgrass,  Ponte Vedra Beach,  FL 

Mar 19 - 22 Valspar Championship

Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead),  Palm Harbor,  FL 

Mar 25 - 29 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play

Austin Country Club,  Austin,  TX 

Mar 26 - 29 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship

Corales Golf Club,  Punta Cana,  DOM 

Apr 2 - 5 Valero Texas Open

TPC San Antonio - AT&T Oaks,  San Antonio,  TX 

Apr 9 - 12 Masters Tournament

Augusta National GC,  Augusta,  GA 

Apr 16 - 19 RBC Heritage

Harbour Town GL,  Hilton Head,  SC 

Apr 23 - 26 Zurich Classic of New Orleans

TPC Louisiana,  Avondale,  LA 

Apr 30 - May 3 Wells Fargo Championship

Quail Hollow Club,  Charlotte,  NC 

May 7 - 10 AT&T Byron Nelson

Trinity Forest Golf Club,  Dallas,  TX 

May 14 - 17 PGA Championship

TPC Harding Park,  San Francisco,  CA 

May 21 - 24 Charles Schwab Challenge

Colonial CC,  Fort Worth,  TX 

May 28 - 31 Rocket Mortgage Classic

Detroit Golf Club,  Detroit,  MI 

Jun 4 - 7 the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide

Muirfield Village GC,  Dublin,  OH 

Jun 11 - 14 RBC Canadian Open

St. George's G&CC,  Toronto, ON,  CAN 

Jun 18 - 21 U.S. Open

Winged Foot GC,  Mamaroneck,  NY 

Jun 25 - 28 Travelers Championship

TPC River Highlands,  Cromwell,  CT 

Jul 2 - 5 Barracuda Championship

Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood),  Truckee,  CA 

Jul 2 - 5 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

TPC Southwind,  Memphis,  TN 

Jul 9 - 12 John Deere Classic

TPC Deere Run,  Silvis,  IL 

Jul 16 - 19 Barbasol Championship

Keene Trace Golf Club,  Nicholasville,  KY 

Jul 16 - 19 The Open Championship

Royal St. George's GC,  Sandwich, Kent,  ENG 

Jul 23 - 26 3M Open

TPC Twin Cities,  Blaine,  MN 

Jul 30 - Aug 2 Olympic Men's Golf Competition

Kasumigaseki Country Club,  Saitama,  JPN 

Aug 6 - 9 Wyndham Championship

Sedgefield CC,  Greensboro,  NC 

Aug 13 - 16 THE NORTHERN TRUST

TPC Boston,  Norton,  MA 

Aug 20 - 23 BMW Championship

Olympia Fields CC (North),  Olympia Fields,  IL 

Aug 27 - 30 TOUR Championship

East Lake GC,  Atlanta,  GA 

East Lake GC,  Atlanta,  GA