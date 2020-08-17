On August 27, 1967, the PGA TOUR concluded the first-ever THE NORTHERN TRUST in tremendous fashion. For many reasons, the Westchester Country Club event was deemed a resounding success. At 16-under 272, Jack Nicklaus claimed his 23rd career TOUR title. The other two members of “The Big Three,” Gary Player and Arnold Palmer, rounded out the top five.

That was also the day a young and riveted Karan Whamond would reflect upon her successful first week as a PGA TOUR volunteer.

Anything but a one-and-done offering, Whamond was just getting started. In fact, before all was said and done, the adored Bronxville, NY native would collect more than fifty years of tournament volunteer memories upon which she and her husband, Don, would reflect.

When Karan passed away on June 20 of this year at age 77, the wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother would leave behind countless memories for all those who knew her to hold on to.

While there was no volunteer job Karan and Don wouldn’t – and, probably didn’t – do, they found their niche at the event as co-chairs of the Uniform Distribution Committee. Despite various venue changes over the years, THE NORTHERN TRUST would never commence without Karan and Don front and center.

While five decades of service at THE NORTHERN TRUST was the annual event for which Karan and Don were primarily revered for, her volunteer efforts actually began for her prior to the nascent 1967 tournament.

As an 11-year-old in 1954, Karan made lunches for volunteers at the hospital where her father served as a Board of Trustees member. Fast forward 62 years. In, 2016, Karan and Don were distinguished with the “PGA TOUR Volunteer(s) of the Year” Award. At the time, it marked 50 years of tournament volunteer service.

“Longstanding volunteers and the PGA TOUR tournament staff all knew of Karan and Don,” said Shelley Telson, Karan and Don’s co-chair for Uniform Distribution. “They would always stop by to catch up and say ‘Hello.’ Karan made everyone feel welcome and always made the time for you while she continued to do work for her committee.”

“Karan was always a mainstay of the tournament working in every capacity, from making sandwiches for the pros in the beginning years to being a member of the Executive Committee of the tournament,” said Volunteer Division Leader and family friend, Paul White. “For most of the tournament history, the United Hospital was the primary beneficiary of the charitable proceeds and Karan, at one point, was head of the Twig Foundation of the hospital which supported a great number of volunteers for over 40 years.”

The oldest of eight children, Karan married Don in 1966. A week after their honeymoon, the duo began to prepare for the inaugural THE NORTHERN TRUST.

“Karan was a special person and a great friend,” added Telson. “Her dedication to the tournaments over the years made her a fixture that everyone knew and loved.”

“Karan's family has always been a part of the tournament as her father was one of the founding members of the tournament back in 1967,” said White. “When the tournament left Westchester to begin a new life in New Jersey, Karan and Don did not have a break in their years of service and took over uniform distribution duties up to last year.”

Over the years after Nicklaus’ win at the first THE NORTHERN TRUST, Karan was part of outcomes that produced other revered World Golf Hall of Fame champions like Arnold Palmer, Johnny Miller, Vijay Singh and Ernie Els.

“She was very resourceful and always willing to help everyone,” said Telson. “Not only was she a wealth of information, but Karan was the matriarch of Uniform Distribution and the Volunteer Center. She will be dearly missed by all.”

At this week’s THE NORTHERN TRUST at TPC Boston, legends like Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy and World No. 1, Jon Rahm, look to join a list of distinguished champions that fittingly started in 1967 with Nicklaus – and Karan Whamond.

“Every volunteer over the past 52 years has had some interaction with Karan,” said White. “The tournament was a great part of Karan's life. She devoted countless hours of her time to help build a premier event on the PGA TOUR that does so much for the local charities. She will be truly missed by all of us that continue her legacy.”