MOBILE TICKETING HELP

ACCESSING & MANAGING MOBILE TICKETS

All tickets and parking passes for THE NORTHERN TRUST will now be digitally delivered. When arriving to Liberty National Golf Club, fans should have their mobile tickets pulled up on their phones with the QR code(s) ready to be scanned.

THE NORTHERN TRUST offers its ticketholders mobile ticketing management tools in Account Manager and Ticketmaster. These platforms provide tools to allow ticketholders to send tickets to clients, friends and family through mobile devices. Immediately after ordering online, tickets will be delivered to the email address provided. Please see below for step-by-step instructions on accessing, transferring, and saving your tickets.

FOR FANS WHO PURCHASED ONLINE, YOU WILL USE THE TICKETMASTER TOOL

To access your mobile tickets, follow the steps below using your mobile device.

Download the Ticketmaster app and log in Select your ticket(s) and add them to your mobile wallet

Upon arrival to THE NORTHERN TRUST, make sure you have your tickets pulled up in your mobile wallet and ready to be scanned.

For further instruction regarding your mobile tickets and the Ticketmaster tool please contact the PGA TOUR Ticket Support team at ticketsupport@pgatourhq.com or 1-800-404-7887.

FOR FANS WHO PURCHASED OVER THE PHONE THROUGH A SALES REPRESENTATIVE OR FOR CLIENTS, YOU WILL USE THE ACCOUNT MANAGER TOOL

To access your mobile tickets, follow the steps below using your mobile device

Visit thenortherntrust.com/ticketaccountmanager from your mobile device preferred internet browser Tap the ‘Profile Icon’ in the top right corner and login with your information used to accept tickets Tap ‘Ticket Dashboard’ Select the day and ticket you are trying to access, then once the QR code populates you can add to your mobile wallet

Upon arrival to THE NORTHERN TRUST, make sure you have your tickets pulled up in your mobile wallet and ready to be scanned.

For further instruction regarding your mobile tickets and the Account Manager tool please contact the PGA TOUR Ticket Support team at ticketsupport@pgatourhq.com or 1-800-404-7887.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION ON TRANSFERING TICKETS IN ACCOUNT MANAGER