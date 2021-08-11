MOBILE TICKETING HELP

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Make your mobile ticketing experience a seamless one. Scroll down for important information on how to access and manage your mobile tickets.
ACCESSING & MANAGING MOBILE TICKETS
All tickets and parking passes for THE NORTHERN TRUST will now be digitally delivered. When arriving to Liberty National Golf Club, fans should have their mobile tickets pulled up on their phones with the QR code(s) ready to be scanned.
THE NORTHERN TRUST offers its ticketholders mobile ticketing management tools in Account Manager and Ticketmaster. These platforms provide tools to allow ticketholders to send tickets to clients, friends and family through mobile devices. Immediately after ordering online, tickets will be delivered to the email address provided. Please see below for step-by-step instructions on accessing, transferring, and saving your tickets.
FOR FANS WHO PURCHASED ONLINE, YOU WILL USE THE TICKETMASTER TOOL
To access your mobile tickets, follow the steps below using your mobile device.
Upon arrival to THE NORTHERN TRUST, make sure you have your tickets pulled up in your mobile wallet and ready to be scanned.
For further instruction regarding your mobile tickets and the Ticketmaster tool please contact the PGA TOUR Ticket Support team at ticketsupport@pgatourhq.com or 1-800-404-7887.
FOR FANS WHO PURCHASED OVER THE PHONE THROUGH A SALES REPRESENTATIVE OR FOR CLIENTS, YOU WILL USE THE ACCOUNT MANAGER TOOL
To access your mobile tickets, follow the steps below using your mobile device
For further instruction regarding your mobile tickets and the Account Manager tool please contact the PGA TOUR Ticket Support team at ticketsupport@pgatourhq.com or 1-800-404-7887.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION ON TRANSFERING TICKETS IN ACCOUNT MANAGER
