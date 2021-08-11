MOBILE TICKETING HELP

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Make your mobile ticketing experience a seamless one. Scroll down for important information on how to manage and transfer your mobile tickets.
MANAGING & TRANSFERRING MOBILE TICKETS
Please see below for step-by-step instructions on managing and transferring tickets using THE NORTHERN TRUST Account Manager tool.
On a computer desktop, you may accept, transfer, view and manage tickets using THE NORTHERN TRUST Account Manager Website. Tickets are mobile enabled, meaning that your tickets will only generate barcodes on a mobile device using the Account Manager site on a smartphone web browser. These tickets cannot be printed.
Once you transfer your tickets, you will receive a confirmation on the screen as well as via email. Please note that once the recipient accepts the tickets, they will no longer be available in your account.
On a mobile device, you may accept, transfer, view and manager your tickets by visiting thenortherntrust.com/ticketaccountmanager. Tickets are mobile enabled, meaning that your tickets will only generate barcodes on a mobile device using the Account Manager site on a smartphone web browser. These tickets cannot be printed.
To Transfer Tickets
To Accept Tickets
For further instruction regarding your mobile tickets and the Account Manager tool please visit the ‘How To Download Tickets’ portion of the Account Manager page or contact the PGA TOUR Ticket Support team at ticketsupport@pgatourhq.com or 1-800-404-7887.
