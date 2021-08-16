Final field set for THE NORTHERN TRUST including six FedExCup champions

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey – The 2020-21 FedExCup Regular Season has concluded, and the 15th edition of the FedExCup Playoffs is set to begin with THE NORTHEN TRUST at Liberty National Golf Club with the top-125 ranked players in the FedExCup standings qualifying for the event.

Once again packed with star power, the field features six FedExCup champions and is headlined by defending champion and three-time tournament winner Dustin Johnson. Additionally, 28 of the top 30 players in the Official World Golf Ranking led by Jon Rahm, who holds the top-ranked spot at No. 1, and nine of the top 10 players in the FedExCup Standings, led by Collin Morikawa are set to compete.

Johnson, a 24-time PGA TOUR winner, will make his 13th start this week at THE NORTHERN TRUST. He won in unprecedented fashion in 2020 at TPC Boston with an 11-stroke margin between the rest of the field finishing 30 under par and setting the tournament record for best 72-hole score. Following the victory , Johnson went on to win the final Playoffs event, the TOUR Champioship at East Lake Golf Club to become the 2020 FedExCup champion. This season, Johnson won the Masters in November 2020by five strokes with a record 20 under par. It was his second major championship victory and first at the Masters. The 37-year-old has five additional top 10 finishes this season.

Other past champions in the field include Patrick Reed and Bryson DeChambeau. When the tournament was last played at Liberty National Golf Club in 2019, Reed captured his second title at THE NORTHERN TRUST and seventh PGA TOUR win. The final round was a back-and-forth battle between Reed, Abraham Ancer and JRahm but ultimately Reed knocked in a three-foot putt for par to win by one stroke.

All six major championship winners from the 2020-21 Super Season will tee it up at Liberty National this week, including DeChambeau (2020 U.S. Open), Johnson (2020 Masters), Hideki Matsuyama (2021 Masters), Phil Mickelson (2021 PGA Championship), Rahm (2021 U.S. Open) and Morikawa (2021 Open Championship). In addition, 2021 PLAYERS Championship winner Justin Thomas and Olympic medal winners Xander Schauffele, who captured Gold, and C.T. Pan, who brought home Bronze, round out the field.

Chesson Hadley, who enters the FedExCup Playoffs at No. 125 in the FedExCup standings, recorded a career-low nine-hole score with a 29 on his first nine, including the first hole-in-one of his career at the Wyndham Championship on Sunday,playing his way into THE NORTHERN TRUST. 2018 FedExCup champion Justin Rose moved out of the top-125 after making bogey on the 18th hole at the Wyndham Championship. Rose would have qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs with a par. At No. 126, Rose will miss the Playoffs for the first time in the FedExCup era (2007-present).

The pressure-packed drama will be unmatched at THE 2021 NORTHERN TRUST as only 70 players will advance to the BMW Championship. Click here for the full FedExCup Standings.

Fans are encouraged to follow THE NORTHERN TRUST on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest tournament news and updates. For additional information about THE NORTHERN TRUST, please visit THENORTHERNTRUST.com.