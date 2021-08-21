Fan attendance and ticket policies announced for Monday’s final round of THE NORTHERN TRUST

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
JERSEY CITY, New Jersey – With the final round of THE NORTHERN TRUST postponed until Monday, August 23, due to Tropical Storm Henri, tournament officials announced that all Daily Grounds tickets for Sunday, August 22, would be accepted for Monday’s round at Liberty National Golf Club.
In addition, the tournament announced the following guidelines for fans planning to attend on Monday:
THE NORTHERN TRUST will issue further updates regarding Monday’s final round as they become available. Fans are encouraged to follow THE NORTHERN TRUST on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates.
