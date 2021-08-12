Mastercard set to offer cardholders exclusive benefits at THE NORTHERN TRUST

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
JERSEY CITY, New Jersey – Tournament officials announced today that THE NORTHERN TRUST and Mastercard® have come together for the 2021 event to bring exclusive opportunities to cardholders when the FedExCup Playoffs event returns to Liberty National Golf Club, August 18-22. A handful of experiences will be offered to cardholders including priority seating on the 1st tee, access to the new Mastercard Skybridge and preferred pricing on Grounds tickets, concessions and merchandise from the Fan Shop.
Fans who buy their tickets to THE NORTHERN TRUST using Mastercard will save 10 percent on their purchase. Once on-site, Mastercard will enable Tap & Go® contactless purchasing and apply 10% savings to all concessions and Fan Shop purchases for cardholders. For information on tickets and transporation, visit THENORTHERNTRUST.com. Discounts available through August 22, 2021 subject to availability.
“We are excited about the programs that Mastercard is implementing for their cardholders when they come to watch the worlds best players compete at Liberty National GC,” said Executive Director Julie Tyson. “At THE NORTHERN TRUST, we take pride in working with Mastercard to develop creative fan experiences that deliver another level of excellence for Mastercard cardholders when the FedExCup Playoffs kick off this August.”
Another new experience debuting at the 2021 event is the Mastercard Skybridge. Nestled between the driving range and the 1st tee, this 12 foot tall observation deck offers views of the New York City skyline, Statue of Liberty and a birds eye view of the worlds best players below as they warm up on the driving range and practice putting green. The exterior space also includes two rows of 21 seats overlooking the 1st tee and is accessible to all Mastercard cardholders and their guests. Visitors to the Mastercard Skybridge will also be able to donate in support of the mission of the Priceless Planet Coalition – the company’s reforestation program that aims to restore 100 million trees by 2025 to mitigate climate change.
“As a partner of the PGA TOUR for more than two decades, Mastercard has a longstanding history of implementing technology and curating Priceless Experiences that transform how people enjoy tournaments,” said Cheryl Guerin, Executive Vice President of North America Marketing and Communications at Mastercard. “We are thrilled for cardholders to return to THE NORTHERN TRUST with the ability to Tap & Go, access exclusive experiences and support the health of our planet at one of the most exciting events on the PGA TOUR.”
ABOUT PGA TOUR
By showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.
The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada, Forme Tour and PGA TOUR Series-China. Members on the PGA TOUR represent the world’s best players, hailing from 29 countries and territories outside the United States (96 international members). Worldwide, PGA TOUR tournaments are broadcast to 216 countries and territories in 28 languages. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.2 billion.
Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on PGATOUR.COM, the No. 1 site in golf, on the PGA TOUR app and on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram (in English, Spanish and Korean), LinkedIn, Twitter, WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao, Douyin and LINE.
ABOUT THE NORTHERN TRUST
THE NORTHERN TRUST is the first of three events in the FedExCup Playoffs, the culmination of the season-long competition that is the centerpiece of the PGA TOUR Season. Played August 18-22, 2021 at Liberty National Golf Club in the New York/New Jersey Metropolitan area, THE NORTHERN TRUST features do-or-die drama as the top 125 players compete to advance. With strong ties to the essential elements of New York culture, the event is a celebration of food, lifestyle, the very best golfers on the PGA TOUR and a fan experience that is unmatched. Many of the world’s top players have won THE NORTHERN TRUST including Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia, Adam Scott, Jason Day, Matt Kuchar, Bryson DeChambeau and 2020 champion Dustin Johnson who following a record-setting 11-stroke victory margin at TPC Boston went on to be crowned as the season’s FedExCup champion. Since the tournament’s inception in 1967, THE NORTHERN TRUST has generated nearly $50 million for New York/New Jersey Metropolitan-area charities who are positively impacting lives and driving year-round change.
ABOUT NORTHERN TRUST
Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has offices in the United States in 20 states and Washington, D.C., and 23 international locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of December 31, 2019, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$12.1 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.2 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit northerntrust.com or follow on Twitter @NorthernTrust.
Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/disclosures.
