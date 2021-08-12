Mastercard set to offer cardholders exclusive benefits at THE NORTHERN TRUST

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey – Tournament officials announced today that THE NORTHERN TRUST and Mastercard® have come together for the 2021 event to bring exclusive opportunities to cardholders when the FedExCup Playoffs event returns to Liberty National Golf Club, August 18-22. A handful of experiences will be offered to cardholders including priority seating on the 1st tee, access to the new Mastercard Skybridge and preferred pricing on Grounds tickets, concessions and merchandise from the Fan Shop.

Fans who buy their tickets to THE NORTHERN TRUST using Mastercard will save 10 percent on their purchase. Once on-site, Mastercard will enable Tap & Go® contactless purchasing and apply 10% savings to all concessions and Fan Shop purchases for cardholders. For information on tickets and transporation, visit THENORTHERNTRUST.com. Discounts available through August 22, 2021 subject to availability.

“We are excited about the programs that Mastercard is implementing for their cardholders when they come to watch the worlds best players compete at Liberty National GC,” said Executive Director Julie Tyson. “At THE NORTHERN TRUST, we take pride in working with Mastercard to develop creative fan experiences that deliver another level of excellence for Mastercard cardholders when the FedExCup Playoffs kick off this August.”

Another new experience debuting at the 2021 event is the Mastercard Skybridge. Nestled between the driving range and the 1st tee, this 12 foot tall observation deck offers views of the New York City skyline, Statue of Liberty and a birds eye view of the worlds best players below as they warm up on the driving range and practice putting green. The exterior space also includes two rows of 21 seats overlooking the 1st tee and is accessible to all Mastercard cardholders and their guests. Visitors to the Mastercard Skybridge will also be able to donate in support of the mission of the Priceless Planet Coalition – the company’s reforestation program that aims to restore 100 million trees by 2025 to mitigate climate change.

“As a partner of the PGA TOUR for more than two decades, Mastercard has a longstanding history of implementing technology and curating Priceless Experiences that transform how people enjoy tournaments,” said Cheryl Guerin, Executive Vice President of North America Marketing and Communications at Mastercard. “We are thrilled for cardholders to return to THE NORTHERN TRUST with the ability to Tap & Go, access exclusive experiences and support the health of our planet at one of the most exciting events on the PGA TOUR.”

