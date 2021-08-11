2021 major champions Collin Morikawa and Jon Rahm commit to THE NORTHERN TRUST

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey – Just one week remains until the PGA TOUR’s top-ranked players descend upon Liberty National Golf Club, and the field continues to grow in star power as fan favorites Collin Morikawa and Jon Rahm have committed to compete at THE NORTHERN TRUST, August 19-22.

Morikawa, 24, currently holds the No. 1 position in the FedExCup standings following an impressive season highlighted by two victories at the World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession and The Open Championship at Royal St. George’s Golf Course. His win at The Open was his second career major championship and his fifth overall title on the PGA TOUR. Morikawa has made two starts at THE NORTHERN TRUST, finishing T52 in 2019 at Liberty National GC and missed the cut in 2020 at TPC Boston.

Fans have anticipated Rahm’s return to competition in the U.S. after his triumphant win at the 2021 U.S. Open. His upcoming appearance at Liberty National will be his first event back since winning at Torrey Pines earlier this summer. The six-time PGA TOUR winner is currently ranked No. 5 in the FedExCup standings and will make his fifth start at the event this August. Rahm has strong history at THE NORTHERN TRUST, finishing in a tie for third in both 2017 at Glen Oaks Club and 2019 at Liberty National. He also closed out a sixth place finish in 2020 at TPC Boston.

Mexico’s Abraham Ancer will also tee it up at THE NORTHERN TRUST following his recent win at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind. The victory elevated Ancer to sixth in the FedExCup and marked his first career-title on TOUR. Ancer made his first splash in the FedExCup Playoffs in 2019 at Liberty National where he finished tied for second at THE NORTHERN TRUST and went on to qualify for his first trip to the season-ending TOUR Championship.

With less than one week until THE NORTHERN TRUST begins, here’s a look at the current top 20 in the FedExCup standings: