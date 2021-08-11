  • 2021 major champions Collin Morikawa and Jon Rahm commit to THE NORTHERN TRUST

    Abraham Ancer also announces plans to compete following first PGA TOUR win at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

    KIAWAH ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA - MAY 18: Collin Morikawa of the United States looks on during a practice round prior to the 2021 PGA Championship at Kiawah Island Resort's Ocean Course on May 18, 2021 in Kiawah Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
    KIAWAH ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA - MAY 18: Collin Morikawa of the United States looks on during a practice round prior to the 2021 PGA Championship at Kiawah Island Resort's Ocean Course on May 18, 2021 in Kiawah Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
×
Loading...