PGA TOUR stars Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas commit to THE NORTHERN TRUST

FedExCup champions to compete at Liberty National Golf Club
JERSEY CITY, New Jersey – Past FedExCup champions Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas have committed to play in THE NORTHERN TRUST when the FedExCup Playoffs kick off at Liberty National Golf Club, August 18-22. McIlroy has earned two FedExCup titles (2016, 2019), while Thomas collected his title in 2017 after an impressive season that included five victories.
History at THE NORTHERN TRUST: McIlroy has made the cut in each of his eight starts at THE NORTHERN TRUST. His best finish was in 2019 at Liberty National GC where he finished T6.
Current FedExCup Rank: No. 25
FedExCup movement this season: McIlroy has fluctuated in the FedExCup standings throughout the season. His largest improvement was made following his win at the Wells Fargo Championship where he moved up 29 positions from 44th to 17th.
Wins this season: Wells Fargo Championship. McIlroy won the Wells Fargo Championship, marking his first victory since the 2019 World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions, as well as his second career title at Quail Hollow Club (2010 Wells Fargo Championship). The Northern Ireland native has collected five additional top-10 finishes highlighted by a T5 at the 2020 Masters.
History at THE NORTHERN TRUST: Thomas has made six consecutive starts at THE NORTHERN TRUST, posting a career-best T6 finish in 2017 at Glen Oaks Club – one of three top-10s at the event.
Current FedExCup Rank: No. 8
FedExCup movement this season: Following the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD where he finished T2, Thomas was ranked 11th in the FedExCup, but with three additional top-5 finishes (including his win at THE PLAYERS), the 28-year-old has maintained position within the top 10 of the standings for the entirety of 2021.
Wins this season: THE PLAYERS Championship. Thomas started the third round of THE PLAYERS seven strokes off the lead, tying the largest 36-hole comeback of his PGA TOUR career en route to his 14th career title. With the win, he became the fourth player since 1960 to win 14 times on TOUR before turning 28, joining Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Johnny Miller. So far this season, he has garnered five top-10 finishes in 19 starts, including at T2 at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP and solo-third at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
With less than 20 days to go until THE NORTHERN TRUST begins, here’s a look at the current top 20 in the FedExCup standings, which includes a mix of stars like 2020 PGA TOUR Player of the Year Dustin Johnson, 2015 FedExCup champion Jordan Spieth, World No. 1 Jon Rahm, 2021 Open Championship winner Collin Morikawa and fan favorites Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele.
