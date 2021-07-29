  • PGA TOUR stars Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas commit to THE NORTHERN TRUST

    FedExCup champions to compete at Liberty National Golf Club

    CHARLOTTE, NC - MAY 06: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland smiles while walking off the 10th green during the first round of the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club on May 6, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
