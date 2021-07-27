THE NORTHERN TRUST offers more than just golf this summer

FAMILIES

For parents looking to have a fun day creating memories with the family, THE NORTHERN TRUST has exactly what you’re looking for.

The Family Plan presented by Tackle Kids Cancer is a ticket package that provides complimentary access for children 15-and-under, two (2) adult Grounds tickets and vouchers for two (2) kids size ice creams from Torico Ice Cream, a local Jersey City staple. Tickets provide single-day access to the tournament, Thursday-Sunday, along with access to all public fan areas, which feature a variety of best-in-class amenities.

Once at the tournament, families are encouraged to visit the Tackle Kids Cancer Kids Zone which features coloring walls, chipping contests, and even an educational putt-putt course inspired by STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math). The Tackle Kids Cancer Kids Zone will be located in the Garden State Marketplace fan zone.

After the kids zone, grab lunch from Shake Shack and don’t forget to redeem a scoop of homemade ice cream from Torico’s with classic flavors like chocolate and vanilla or avocado and lychee for the more adventurous eater, also located in the Garden State Marketplace. Families shouldn’t limit themselves to just one place! If pizza or tacos are more to your liking, head over to Skyline Square on 4 Green to pick up a Neapolitan-style pie from Pizza Vita or some street tacos from Tacosita.

FUN WITH A SIDE OF GOLF

Come for the golf, stay for the fun. Yes, the best golfers in the world are competing for the ultimate season-long prize on the PGA TOUR, but there is so much more for fans to see and do than just watch golf. The sport got you through the gates, now it’s time to explore the course for all the experiences THE NORTHERN TRUST has to offer spectators looking for a good time.

The First Round Beer Garden on 15 Green offers everything from craft beer to the classic domestics and seltzers, along with bar snacks and pub-style eats in a vibrant, social environment with stadium-style seating overlooking the competition. The beer menu includes Blue Point Shore Thing, Golden Road Mango Cart, Kona Big Wave, Stelle Artois, Stella Cidre, and of course, Michelob ULTRA and their new collection of seltzers. If tequila is more your style, we’ve got you covered there too. Swing by the Maestro Dobel Bar nestled between the 1st and 4th greens for a thirst-quenching cocktail to spice up your day.

Fans interested in the best food on course are encouraged to pop by the Garden State Marketplace located on 17 Fairway. It is the tournament’s main fan zone with notable restaurants and returning fan favorites like Shake Shack and Luke’s Lobster. Playa Bowls will also join the lineup of delicious restaurant options this year, serving delicious acai and coconut bowls to cool you off from the summer sun.

Finally, for a taste of vino step into the Meiomi Wine Garden. Inspired by the wineries and tasting rooms of the North Fork and the Hamptons, the Wine Garden offers a variety of Meiomi wines, including rosé, chardonnay, pinot noir and cabernet sauvignon, as well as premium food and views of the competition on the drivable par-4, 16th hole.

SPORTS FANS

If you are a die-hard sports fan, you probably already know THE NORTHERN TRUST is a display of world-class athleticism that brings out the top players from the regular PGA TOUR season. Only the top-125 ranked players in the FedExCup standings will qualify to play the tournament, making it one of the most elite fields in golf, based entirely on merit earned throughout the regular PGA TOUR season with top players and past champions already committed to the field like Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed and Bryson DeChambeau.

The first thing a golf fanatic will want to do on-site is catch a glimpse of their favorite players. New in 2021, views of the driving range, putting green and 1st Tee will be unlocked, providing full access for the first time. Positioned in the main hub of the tournament, the Mastercard Skybridge will be the buzz of the tournament. With breath taking views of New York City surrounding the golf course, the tournament has never given the everyday fan the view from up above. With an elevated 12-foot observation deck, the Mastercard Skybridge will give the fans the opportunity to watch players on the driving range and practice green from a bird’s eye view and witness the magic of the NYC skyline.

Another new venue is brought to you by DraftKings, as they debut a customized, open-to-the-public venue located between the 15th green and 16th fairway entitled “DraftKings House”. The DraftKings House will feature views of the 15th green and 16th fairway and is open to guests aged 21-and-over. Spectators who enter the DraftKings House will have access to televisions airing golf and other live sports, phone chargers, complimentary Wi-Fi, premium food and beverage options for purchase, and much more.

It’s not every day the public gets a chance to visit Liberty National Golf Club. While on-site don’t forget to check out the PGA TOUR Fan Shop located on 18 Fairway to grab all the swag needed to show off your trip to THE NORTHERN TRUST. Fans who are there early in the week may also catch a glimpse of Barstool’s Sam “Riggs” Bozoian and others as they record the Fore Play podcast from the Fan Shop deck.

MILITARY AND FIRST RESPONDERS

THE NORTHERN TRUST will continue its longstanding tradition of providing all active duty, Reserve, National Guard members, military retirees, and veterans, with complimentary admission each day of the tournament, Wednesday – Sunday.

Once on-site, all military members, veterans and their families will have access to the Birdies for the Brave® Patriots’ Outpost presented by United Rentals, where they can enjoy complimentary food and beverages, front-row seats to the competition and an opportunity to connect with fellow military community members. Located on the 4th Green, the Patriots’ Outpost will be open from 8 a.m. to the end of play each day, Wednesday through Sunday.

New this year, the tournament has partnered with SERVPRO to launch a program offering complimentary admission to First Responders from the tristate area. The ticket offers up to two (2) complimentary tickets each day of the tournament Wednesday-Sunday. Once on-site, guests are encouraged to stop by the First Responders Pub & Restaurant presented by SERVPRO located adjacent near the 13th Green, where they can enjoy food and beverages and connect with fellow community members while having a front-row seat to watch the top golfers compete in the FedExCup Playoffs.

For Military and First Responders who wish to redeem the ticket offer, please visit THENORTHERNTRUST.com/HeroVerification

Fans are encouraged to follow THE NORTHERN TRUST on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest tournament news and updates. For additional information about THE NORTHERN TRUST, please visit THENORTHERNTRUST.com