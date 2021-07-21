Three-time tournament champion Dustin Johnson commits to defend his title

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
\Past champions Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed also announce plans to compete
JERSEY CITY, New Jersey – Defending champion and three-time tournament winner Dustin Johnson has formally announced his plans to play in THE NORTHERN TRUST this August for the first event of the FedExCup Playoffs.
Johnson, who is also the reigning FedExCup Champion will also be joined by past tournament champions Patrick Reed and Bryson DeChambeau when the event returns to Liberty National Golf Club, August 18-22.
How he won THE NORTHERN TRUST in 2020: In one of the most memorable finishes of the 2020 PGA TOUR season, Johnson won in unprecedented fashion with an 11-stroke margin between the rest of the field finishing 30 under par and setting the tournament record for best 72-hole score (254). Following the win, Johnson went on to win win the third Playoffs event, the TOUR Champioship before being crowned the FedExCup champion.
FedExCup Rank: Currently No. 15
FedExCup movement this season: Began the season at No. 12 and moved up to No. 1 in the FedExCup
standings after his victory at the Masters. Since then, Johnson has fluctuated slightly but maintained position inside the top 20 all season.
Best career finish in the FedExCup Standings: 1st, 2020
Wins this season: Johnson won the Masters in November of 2020 by five strokes with a record 20 under par (268), two strokes better than the precious record jointly held by TigerWoods and Jordan Spieth. It was his second major championship victory and first at the Masters. He has notched five additional top 10 finishes this season.
History at THE NORTHERN TRUST: Three-time winner of this event (2011, 2017 and 2020); has made the cut in 10 of 12 starts.
Dustin Johnson wins by 11 shots at THE NORTHERN TRUST
How he won THE NORTHERN TRUST in 2019: In 2019 when the event was last played at Liberty National Golf Club, Reed captured his second title at THE NORTHERN TRUST and seventh PGA TOUR win. The fourth round was a battle back and forth between Reed, Abraham Ancer and Jon Rahm but ultimately Reed knocked in a three-foot putt for par to win by one on 18.
FedExCup Rank: No. 22
FedExCup movement this season: Began the season at No. 24 in the FedExCup standings. Going into the Farmers Insurance Open, Reed was ranked No. 65 but with his win improved 55 positions to No. 10. Since then he has maintained status within the top 25.
Best career finish in the FedExCup Standings: 3rd, 2016
Wins this season: One – Farmers Insurance Open
How he won THE NORTHERN TRUST in 2018: After surging to the top of the leaderboard in the third round with an 8-under 63, DeChambeau had a four-shot lead entering the final round. He birdied each of the first two holes on Sunday and then went 2-under on the back nine to post a 69, win his first FedExCup Playoffs event and become the tournament’s youngest winner in the FedExCup era.
FedExCup Rank: Currently No. 6
FedExCup movement this season: Began the season at No. 1 in the FedExCup standings thanks to his win at the U.S. Open. After dropping from No. 1 for four weeks, he regained his position at the top with a win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and maintained No. 1 status for seven consecutive weeks. Since then, DeChambeau has stayed within the top 10 in the standings.
Best career finish in the FedExCup Standings: 3rd, 2018
Wins this season: Two – U.S. Open; Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
With less than 30 days to go until THE NORTHERN TRUST begins, here’s a look at the current top 20 in the FedExCup standings, which includes a mix of PGA TOUR stars like 2020 Player of the Year Dustin Johnson, 2015 FedExCup champion Jordan Spieth, 2017 FedExCup champion Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and Jon Rahm, and fan favorites like Brooks Koepka, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay.
To purchase tickets, please visit THENORTHERNTRUST.com. Use Mastercard® to save 10% on tickets, concession and merchandise. Fans are encouraged to follow THE NORTHERN TRUST on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest tournament news and updates.
© 1995-2021 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.