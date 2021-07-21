Three-time tournament champion Dustin Johnson commits to defend his title

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey – Defending champion and three-time tournament winner Dustin Johnson has formally announced his plans to play in THE NORTHERN TRUST this August for the first event of the FedExCup Playoffs.

Johnson, who is also the reigning FedExCup Champion will also be joined by past tournament champions Patrick Reed and Bryson DeChambeau when the event returns to Liberty National Golf Club, August 18-22.

Dustin Johnson – 24 time PGA TOUR winner

How he won THE NORTHERN TRUST in 2020: In one of the most memorable finishes of the 2020 PGA TOUR season, Johnson won in unprecedented fashion with an 11-stroke margin between the rest of the field finishing 30 under par and setting the tournament record for best 72-hole score (254). Following the win, Johnson went on to win win the third Playoffs event, the TOUR Champioship before being crowned the FedExCup champion.

FedExCup Rank: Currently No. 15

FedExCup movement this season: Began the season at No. 12 and moved up to No. 1 in the FedExCup

standings after his victory at the Masters. Since then, Johnson has fluctuated slightly but maintained position inside the top 20 all season.

Best career finish in the FedExCup Standings: 1st, 2020

Wins this season: Johnson won the Masters in November of 2020 by five strokes with a record 20 under par (268), two strokes better than the precious record jointly held by TigerWoods and Jordan Spieth. It was his second major championship victory and first at the Masters. He has notched five additional top 10 finishes this season.

History at THE NORTHERN TRUST: Three-time winner of this event (2011, 2017 and 2020); has made the cut in 10 of 12 starts.