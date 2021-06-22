SERVPRO teams up with THE NORTHERN TRUST to honor Firefighters at 2021 event

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey – Today at the Jersey City Fire Headquarters, tournament officials and SERVPRO gathered to announce a new partnership honoring firefighters at THE NORTHERN TRUST, which returns to Liberty National Golf Club, August 18-22. The program offers complimentary admission to firefighters from around the Tristate area, provides complimentary parking passes or ferry passes, and provides access to a dedicated firefighter concession venue at the tournament, located on 13 green, inspired by the famed firefighter bar in lower Manhattan, O’Hara’s.

The announcement at Jersey City Fire HQ was comprised of several special guest speakers including SERVPRO CEO Rick Isaacson, Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop, Jersey City Fire Chief Stephen McGill, and Julie Tyson, Executive Director of THE NORTHERN TRUST. Following the announcement, local firefighters and guests in attendance were provided lunch and enjoyed playing golf games outside the fire house.

“SERVPRO, Northern Trust, and the PGA TOUR are proud to honor First Responders with complimentary admission to THE NORTHERN TRUST,” said SERVPRO Chief Executive Officer Rick Isaacson. “We are looking forward to providing our heroes with a dedicated venue on-site to ensure they and their families have a comfortable place to enjoy the tournament. In addition to the tournament program, we are partnering with the First Responders Children’s Foundation and are thrilled to announce a $100,000 donation to the organization. FRCF is making a real difference for the families of fallen First Responders. They do the noble work of providing financial support to children and families who have lost a parent in the line of duty or who are enduring hardship due to tragedy. We feel blessed and humbled to be able to help the First Responders Children’s Foundation continue its mission, a mission that can make a substantial difference in the lives of the families of First Responders who sacrificed heroically for us.”

When the world’s best golfers compete at Liberty National this summer, firefighters from the Tristate area will receive up to two (2) complimentary admission passes each day of the tournament Wednesday-Sunday. Once on-site, guests will have access to the Firefighter Concession presented by SERVPRO located adjacent to hole 13 green, where they can enjoy food and beverages and connect with fellow community members while having a front-row seat to watch the top golfers compete in the FedExCup Playoffs.

“I want to thank the PGA TOUR for all they have done in this city. Their tournaments have been absolute successes here in Jersey City over the past several years between THE NORTHERN TRUST and the Presidents Cup,” said Mayor Steven Fulop. “Each year in this community they contribute substantially to local charities and their generosity is second to none. We are thankful today that they are here to recognize First Responders and Firefighters after what has been a challenging year and a half enduring COVID-19. In times of crisis their service is immeasurable, and this is a small gesture of gratitude from SERVPRO and the PGA TOUR to honor them.”

This program with THE NORTHERN TRUST comes on the heels of SERVPRO renewing their larger partnership with the PGA TOUR through 2023 as the Official Cleanup and Restoration Company. SERVPRO is taking things a step further to localize their sponsorships and honor firefighters in tournament markets. As we come out of the pandemic, where first responders risked their lives on the front lines every day to keep our communities safe, and as we approach the 20th anniversary of 9/11 this September, this program is the perfect way to say thank you.

Verification to redeem complimentary tickets will be available on THENORTHERNTRUST.com starting Monday, June 28 under the Tickets tab on the website. Fans are encouraged to follow THE NORTHERN TRUST on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest tournament news and updates.