Proceeds from The Family Plan presented by Tackle Kids Cancer will also benefit the initiative, meaning purchasers will have a hand in helping Hackensack Meridian Health find a cure for pediatric cancer. Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster also offer ticket buyers the chance to donate to the Kids Zone, Presented by Tackle Kids Cancer.

Once fans are through the gates, a range of activities are available for all to enjoy while the world’s top ranked golfers compete at Liberty National. Whether you are a hard-core golf fan, a sports fan, or just looking to get outside for a day with the kids, THE NORTHERN TRUST has something for everyone. Visit the Garden State Marketplace, located on 17 fairway, where you can join Hackensack Meridian Health in the fight against pediatric cancer by stopping by the Kids Zone presented by Tackle Kids Cancer for games and activities that raise funds for research and patient care programs, grab lunch from Shake Shack and scoops of homemade ice cream from Torico Ice Cream, and then head over to the Meiomi Wine Garden or First Round Beer Garden so adults can enjoy a beverage.

“Hackensack Meridian Health is proud to sponsor this year’s Kids Zone at THE NORTHERN TRUST, the PGA Tour's premier FedEx Cup Playoffs event,” said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, CEO, Hackensack Meridian Health. “For the fifth year, Tackle Kids Cancer will be the official charity of THE NORTHERN TRUST, a dedicated partner to Tackle Kids Cancer that has donated more than $700,000 to help us find a cure for pediatric cancer. We hope that those who enjoy the Family Plan and visit the Kids Zone enjoy their time having fun with their loved ones and participating in games and activities.”

With 18 holes and over 10,000 sq. ft of property at Liberty National, there is endless space for children and families to run, play, and enjoy some time away from the screen and in the fresh air. In comparison to an indoor sporting event, at a PGA TOUR event, families can bring in their own food to the tournament as long as it can fit in a one-gallon bag where food items are packaged in clear wrap, helping to make THE NORTHERN TRUST an even more affordable experience.

“As the Northeast continues to open up and loosen restrictions, we are thrilled to be an outlet for people looking to ease back into attending events with their families,” said executive director Julie Tyson. “It has been a universal experience spending the past year-and-a-half isolating, quarantining and keeping our families safe. With thousands of acres to roam outdoors at Liberty National and with the help of partners like Tackle Kids Cancer, we can’t wait to open our gates and offer a day in the sun the whole family can appreciate and enjoy.”

Learn more before you go:

Opaque bags measuring 6x6x6 inches and smaller or clear bags measuring 12x6x12 inches and smaller are permitted inside the course grounds.

Strollers, small diaper bags, plastic baby bottles and other essential baby supplies are allowed within the gates of the event.

Parking is not included with ticket purchases. Spectators are encouraged to plan transportation in advance, and parking details will be made available on the tournament website.

To learn more about Tackle Kids Cancer, please visit tacklekidscancer.org or contact Amy Glazer, executive director, at amy.glazer@hmhn.org.

