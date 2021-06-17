It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
JERSEY CITY, N.J. – Summer is here and those looking for an activity the whole family can enjoy should look no further than THE NORTHERN TRUST, the PGA TOUR’s premier FedExCup Playoffs event returning to Liberty National, August 18-22. The event is teaming up with Tackle Kids Cancer, a philanthropic initiative of Hackensack Meridian Health, to raise funds for pediatric cancer research and patient care programs at Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health Children’s Cancer Institute, to provide a Family Plan package, making the event more affordable than ever.
The Family Plan presented by Tackle Kids Cancer provides complimentary access for children 15-and-under, two (2) adult Grounds tickets and vouchers for two (2) kids size ice creams from Torico Ice Cream, a local Jersey City staple. Kids redeeming free entry must be accompanied by a ticketed adult. Vouchers will be distributed on-site in the Kids Zone and are only redeemable at the tournament, not in the Torico store. Tickets provide single-day access to the tournament, Thursday-Sunday, along with access to all public fan areas, which feature a variety of best-in-class amenities and experiences.
Thursday, Aug 19 - $120 + taxes and fees
Friday, Aug 20 - $120 + taxes and fees
Saturday, Aug 21 - $140 + taxes and fees
Sunday, Aug 22 - $140 + taxes and fees
Proceeds from The Family Plan presented by Tackle Kids Cancer will also benefit the initiative, meaning purchasers will have a hand in helping Hackensack Meridian Health find a cure for pediatric cancer. Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster also offer ticket buyers the chance to donate to the Kids Zone, Presented by Tackle Kids Cancer.
Once fans are through the gates, a range of activities are available for all to enjoy while the world’s top ranked golfers compete at Liberty National. Whether you are a hard-core golf fan, a sports fan, or just looking to get outside for a day with the kids, THE NORTHERN TRUST has something for everyone. Visit the Garden State Marketplace, located on 17 fairway, where you can join Hackensack Meridian Health in the fight against pediatric cancer by stopping by the Kids Zone presented by Tackle Kids Cancer for games and activities that raise funds for research and patient care programs, grab lunch from Shake Shack and scoops of homemade ice cream from Torico Ice Cream, and then head over to the Meiomi Wine Garden or First Round Beer Garden so adults can enjoy a beverage.
“Hackensack Meridian Health is proud to sponsor this year’s Kids Zone at THE NORTHERN TRUST, the PGA Tour's premier FedEx Cup Playoffs event,” said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, CEO, Hackensack Meridian Health. “For the fifth year, Tackle Kids Cancer will be the official charity of THE NORTHERN TRUST, a dedicated partner to Tackle Kids Cancer that has donated more than $700,000 to help us find a cure for pediatric cancer. We hope that those who enjoy the Family Plan and visit the Kids Zone enjoy their time having fun with their loved ones and participating in games and activities.”
With 18 holes and over 10,000 sq. ft of property at Liberty National, there is endless space for children and families to run, play, and enjoy some time away from the screen and in the fresh air. In comparison to an indoor sporting event, at a PGA TOUR event, families can bring in their own food to the tournament as long as it can fit in a one-gallon bag where food items are packaged in clear wrap, helping to make THE NORTHERN TRUST an even more affordable experience.
“As the Northeast continues to open up and loosen restrictions, we are thrilled to be an outlet for people looking to ease back into attending events with their families,” said executive director Julie Tyson. “It has been a universal experience spending the past year-and-a-half isolating, quarantining and keeping our families safe. With thousands of acres to roam outdoors at Liberty National and with the help of partners like Tackle Kids Cancer, we can’t wait to open our gates and offer a day in the sun the whole family can appreciate and enjoy.”
