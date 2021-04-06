Limited tickets now on sale for the New York City area’s premier golf event

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Variety of tickets options offered to witness the top-ranked golfers in the FedExCup Playoffs
JERSEY CITY, N.J. – Tournament officials announced today that limited tickets and hospitality packages are now on sale for THE NORTHERN TRUST, as the PGA TOUR returns to Liberty National Golf Club, August 18-22, 2021, for the opening event of the FedExCup Playoffs. A variety of ticket options are available to the public, each offering a unique fan experience to watch 125 of the top-ranked players return to Jersey City to kick-off the FedExCup Playoffs. With elite PGA TOUR talent, premium food and beverage, and the New York City skyline as a backdrop, THE NORTHERN TRUST provides a memorable setting for all who enter the gates of Liberty National.
“We look forward to safely welcoming a limited number of fans back to Liberty National Golf Club to witness the PGA TOUR’s top-ranked players compete in the FedExCup Playoffs this August,” said THE NORTHERN TRUST Executive Director Julie Tyson. “The PGA TOUR has safely and responsibly returned to competition across the country. With the gradual return of spectators throughout this spring, we look forward to joining the ranks as a PGA TOUR event delivering a best-in-class experience that celebrates the tradition of golf in tandem with the homecoming of sports to the greater New York City and Jersey City communities.”
A Daily Grounds ticket gives access to Liberty National starting at $30 for Wednesday, $55 for Thursday and Friday and $65 to attend Saturday or Sunday. This ticket provides fans with access to several open-to-the-public venues, the ability to taste local fare from notable restaurants and stand right along the rope line to watch the world’s best golfers in action.
Fans looking for an upgraded tournament experience are encouraged to explore the Greenside Seats on 17. Starting at $105, fans can secure a seat on a first-come, first-served basis in a private grandstand overlooking the 17th Green with the ability to order beverages right to your seat, walk the entire course including the Practice Facility, gain access to all open to the public venues and notable restaurants, and stand right along the rope line to watch the world’s best golfers in action.
Starting at $125, an additional option is available at the Greenside Seats at 18, where fans can enjoy all the same amenities as the Greenside Seats on 17 while overlooking the competition at the Liberty National’s iconic finishing hole, where some of the most pivotal moments in the tournament will take place, including the crowning of a new champion come Sunday’s final round.
Fans can secure access to a premium, all-inclusive, indoor/outdoor pavilion with partial air-conditioning overlooking the 18th hole with a ticket to The Anchor Club, starting at $395 per day. This ticket provides fans with first-come, first-served stadium-style seating overlooking the competition on the final hole, soft seating and tables, and access to an all-inclusive bar with upgraded food offerings and premium beverages.
The wide array of hospitality opportunities at THE NORTHERN TRUST deliver prime views and exceptional comfort to entertain clients, gather coworkers or indulge with friends. Connect with KaraBrinkmann@pgatourhq.com to learn more about availability.
The Liberty Club: Experience the competition from two vantage points on the final hole, top-of-the-line food and beverages, a private entrance, valet parking, a shopping credit and more, with a membership to The Liberty Club. Membership provides access to the spectacular clubhouse at Liberty National Golf Club, a benefit reserved only for The Liberty Club members and the world’s best PGA TOUR players, along with access to an exclusive open-air terrace on the 18th Green with stunning views of the New York City skyline, Statue of Liberty, the clubhouse and, of course, the competition.
Premium Suite: Fans can enjoy the benefits of private hosting and show guests a best-in-class experience with a Premium Suite. These suites provide views of the competition overlooking the 18th Green, an all-inclusive food and beverage package, access to the VIP Entrance, VIP transportation options, stadium-style seating outside on the patio and customizable interiors.
Cabanas: The tournament’s private Cabanas provide an intimate hosting experience in a plush, open-air lounge overlooking the competition on either the 13th or 14th Green, along with access to a shared patio featuring views of the New Yok City skyline and Statue of Liberty.
Club Seats: Club Seats provide fans and their guests with a reserved table and four chairs in an open-air pavilion overlooking the drivable 16th Green, a defining finishing hole, with secondary views of the 8th Tee, an all-inclusive food and beverage package, access to the VIP entrance, and VIP transportation options.
THE NORTHERN TRUST will continue to work closely with local and state government, health officials, and PGA TOUR Headquarters to ensure that health and safety remain the top priority in hosting the tournament this summer
