Limited tickets now on sale for the New York City area’s premier golf event

LIMITED GROUNDS TICKETS OPTIONS

A Daily Grounds ticket gives access to Liberty National starting at $30 for Wednesday, $55 for Thursday and Friday and $65 to attend Saturday or Sunday. This ticket provides fans with access to several open-to-the-public venues, the ability to taste local fare from notable restaurants and stand right along the rope line to watch the world’s best golfers in action.

Fans looking for an upgraded tournament experience are encouraged to explore the Greenside Seats on 17. Starting at $105, fans can secure a seat on a first-come, first-served basis in a private grandstand overlooking the 17th Green with the ability to order beverages right to your seat, walk the entire course including the Practice Facility, gain access to all open to the public venues and notable restaurants, and stand right along the rope line to watch the world’s best golfers in action.

Starting at $125, an additional option is available at the Greenside Seats at 18, where fans can enjoy all the same amenities as the Greenside Seats on 17 while overlooking the competition at the Liberty National’s iconic finishing hole, where some of the most pivotal moments in the tournament will take place, including the crowning of a new champion come Sunday’s final round.

Fans can secure access to a premium, all-inclusive, indoor/outdoor pavilion with partial air-conditioning overlooking the 18th hole with a ticket to The Anchor Club, starting at $395 per day. This ticket provides fans with first-come, first-served stadium-style seating overlooking the competition on the final hole, soft seating and tables, and access to an all-inclusive bar with upgraded food offerings and premium beverages.