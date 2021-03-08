The Women Behind THE NORTHERN TRUST

You’ve seen it asked on every panel discussion. In every interview. It’s low hanging fruit when it comes to women who work in sports. That question… you know the one: How do you navigate working in a male dominated field?

Sure, the PGA TOUR is one of the largest men’s golf leagues in the world, so it’s a given that we are surrounded by talented and successful men between our professional athletes on the course and our male counterparts in our hallways.

But to be quite honest, working for this organization doesn’t always feels “dominated” or predominantly male. It feels increasingly inclusive and there has been a tone set from the top down that promises growth in the D&I space will be prioritized, dating back to 2017 when Commissioner Monahan signed a pledge in support of the CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion, to actively cultivate D&I in the workplace. That promise doesn’t begin and end at Headquarters in Ponte Vedra Beach. It’s a culture that extends out into the proverbial arms of PGA TOUR tournaments across the country

Enter, THE NORTHERN TRUST.

Public facing, the tournament has a strong identity as the first of three FedExCup Playoffs events, the culmination the season-long competition that features the top 125 players in the world. Behind closed doors and to those within our walls, it has a strong identity of being run by women. Quick someone ask the operations guy how it feels to work for a female dominated tournament!

Let’s start from the top. Julie Tyson, Executive Director of THE NORTHERN TRUST is a consummate professional – ask any one of her peers and they’ll tell you that she is one of the most qualified people to masterfully attempt interweaving the intricacies of Manhattan with PGA TOUR event.

Tyson joined the PGA TOUR in 2007 where she spent several years in global business development, playing a key role in forging partnerships with new PGA TOUR title sponsors and Official Marketing Partners. In 2017 she was elevated to Senior Vice President of Championship Management where she manages the organizations New York Office while simultaneously running one of the biggest events on the PGA TOUR schedule. To no one’s surprise her resume reads like the one you’d dream up in your freshman dorm, spanning the LPGA, Katz Communications, FX, FSN and ESPN. No reader will be surprised to learn she was highlighted as Sports Business Journal’s 40 most powerful sports executives under 40 in 2010. She a force to be reckoned with and she spreads her fountain of knowledge with an incredible team of women who work alongside her.