THE 2020 NORTHERN TRUST to be played without spectators

NORTON, Mass. – Tournament officials today announced that out of an abundance of caution due to the continuously changing dynamics of the COVID-19 pandemic, THE 2020 NORTHERN TRUST will be played without spectators at TPC Boston for the first event of the FedExCup Playoffs on August 20-23.

Ultimately, the decision by the tournament in collaboration with local and state government and health officials and the PGA TOUR to be a spectator-free event was made to ensure the well-being of all involved with the tournament and the Greater Boston community remained the foremost priority.

“We would like to thank the State of Massachusetts and PGA TOUR headquarters for their guidance and support as we arrived at what was the best decision for all involved in THE NORTHERN TRUST,” Executive Director Julie Tyson said. “Although these decisions are never easy, we are thrilled we are still able to host this event in Boston and to televise and live stream all the action to our fans here and around the world. Playing this event in Boston only happens through the support of our sponsor, Northern Trust, unwavering support of our volunteers and the trust of state and local government and officials in our health and safety plan. We are grateful for this opportunity.”

The PGA TOUR made its official return to competition on June 11 at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Ft. Worth, Texas after a 91-day hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the first event of the FedExCup Playoffs, THE 2020 NORTHERN TRUST welcomes the top-125 players in the FedExCup standings to TPC Boston and will broadcast on GOLF Channel and CBS to a global audience.

Online ticket purchasers for THE 2020 NORTHERN TRUST will be automatically refunded by their original method of purchase.

