It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
The Commonwealth Club delivers the most exclusive experience for you and your guests at THE NORTHERN TRUST. The Commonwealth Club guests receive access to the TPC Boston clubhouse and a private suite on 18 green. Locally renowned chefs have selected the menus, which provide exceptional dining options.
The Commonwealth Club provides:
Parking Lot Location – Clubhouse Valet
The Commonwealth Club will be open during the following hours:
© 1995-2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
Web.com is also a registered trademark used here with permission, and used in the Web.com Tour logo with permission.