It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
The 18 and 17 Green suites create their own excitement at TPC Boston. This all-inclusive ticket features upgraded food and premium beverage options and unparalleled golf views on holes 17 and 18 respectively. Experience and elevated atmosphere as you watch the world’s best golfers compete for the FedExCup.
The Suites provide:
Parking Lot Location – Lot 1, Infinity Lot
The suites will be open during the following hours.
Please note that food and beverage service hours can be found on the menus that have been created by Proof of the Pudding for your hospitality venue.
© 1995-2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
Web.com is also a registered trademark used here with permission, and used in the Web.com Tour logo with permission.