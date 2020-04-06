Proof of the Pudding

Proof of the Pudding is the hospitality catering providers for THE NORTHERN TRUST. They are responsible for the food and beverage served in the on course hospitality venues and concession stands.

For Anchor Club, ULTRA Club, Playoff Club and Club Seats – Your menu has been pre-selected for Thursday - Sunday. Please find your menu included on the page specific to your venue to see the daily selections and service times.

For the 18G and 17G suites– Your menu has been pre-selected for Thursday - Sunday. You may change or supplement this menu as desired and any changes will be at an additional cost. Please see the menu included on the page specific to your venue to determine if you would like to adjust anything. Should you wish to make edits/additions, please contact Jenna Hansen, info below.

Jenna Hansen

Cell: 612-382-8218 (cell)

Email: jhansen@proofpudding.com

Private suite clients exclusive of food and beverage, Krista Lambrecht with Proof of the Pudding, will contact you before the tournament to help you determine your food and beverage requirements.

TPC Boston

TPC Boston is responsible for all food and beverage operations within the Commonwealth Club.

Local Food Vendors

Tasty Burger

Founded by a group of chef friends who dreamed of opening a burger joint, Tasty Burger opened its first location behind the historic Fenway Park in Boston, Mass. in 2010. A modern fast food neighborhood burger restaurant, Tasty Burger quickly became known as the city's favorite spot to grab a great-tasting burger.

Regina Pizzeria

Since 1926, Regina Pizzeria has been greeting guests in the North End of Boston with a hearty “Welcome to Boston’s Original Pizzeria!” for over three generations, Regina’s delicious brick oven pizza has been inspired by the love of good food and the special pride of the Polcari Family.

