Located on No. 15 Green, the Playoff Club delivers a sophisticated, shared experience with reserved seating and an ideal environment for networking. The Playoff Club provides all-inclusive premium food and beverage, stadium seating, and access to premium restroom facilities.
The Playoff Club provides:
Parking Lot Location – Lot 1, Infinity Lot
Please refer to parking map in resources section. Shuttles will bring guests from Lot 1 to the VIP entrance, near the clubhouse.
The Playoff Club will be open during the following hours.
Please note that food and beverage service hours can be found on the menus that have been created by Proof of the Pudding.
