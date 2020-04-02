It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
Located on No. 16 tee, Club Seats deliver reserved seating in a shared environment to guarantee your front row seat to watch the Top 125 PGA TOUR players in action.
The Club Seats provide:
Parking Lot Location – Lot 1, Infinity Lot
The Club Seats will be open during the following hours.
Please note that food and beverage service hours can be found on the menus that have been created by Proof of the Pudding.
© 1995-2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
Web.com is also a registered trademark used here with permission, and used in the Web.com Tour logo with permission.