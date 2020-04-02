It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Vibrant, energetic atmosphere decorated in a sleek aesthetic with all-inclusive food & beverage located on the Signature 16 Green at TPC Boston.
The Anchor Club provides:
Parking Lot Location – Lot 1, Infinity Lot
The Anchor Club will be open during the following hours.
Please note that food and beverage service hours can be found on the menus that have been created by Proof of the Pudding.
Monday - Wednesday: CLOSED
Thursday – Sunday: 8:00am – 30 min after play
