Upgrades & Enhancements

For 34 years, Salem Sports Signs, Inc. has supplied the professional golf industry with custom sign production, on-site sign installation and custom hospitality interior upgrades. If you are interested in a custom interior option for your hospitality venue at THE NORTHERN TRUST, please contact: Ben Lehrke at 800-858-3790 or blehrke@sportsigns.com.
Master Florist Warren Walker creates all the unique and colorful flower arrangements you will see on the course throughout the tournament. He works with Proof of the Pudding catering to carefully match floral designs to the décor within each venue. Floral arrangements are included in the cost of your hospitality package. Private hospitality clients (18 and 17 Green Suites) interested in upgrading your florals can reach out to Warren directly to discuss different options. For more information, contact 770-507-6777, tlc.warrenw@gmail.com or tlc.capricew@gmail.com.
