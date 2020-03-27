Grant Program

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
With a history of tradition and giving, THE NORTHERN TRUST receives numerous requests for funding and support from charities throughout the Northeast. To increase our knowledge and understanding of the growing and unique needs of citizens and communities in the greater New York City and greater Boston areas, we have established guidelines, ensuring alignment with the tournament’s mission, priorities, and resources. To encourage and build a comprehensive and diverse pool of applicants, THE NORTHERN TRUST accepts grant proposals from eligible area non-profits from March 1 through June 1 of the tournament year.
Priority Points will be awarded to non-profit organizations that:
Have heavily supported the PGA TOUR in each market in years prior and with plans to continue to do so through THE NORTHERN TRUST
Participate in THE NORTHERN TRUST’s funding opportunities including Tickets Fore Charity and/or the Volunteer Program
Propose a plan that addresses a research-based community need or critical opportunity
Demonstrate a broad base of funding support and sound financial management practices
Collaborate with other agencies/service providers/organizations to produce long-term impact and bolster outcomes
Target and service a wide-reaching audience/underserved population
For more information, please contact:
Megan Brewi, Tournament Services Coordinator – PGA TOUR
MeganBrewi@pgatourhq.com or (201) 455-6088
