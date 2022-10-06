IMPORTANT VOLUNTEER INFORMATION

2022 THE CJ CUP in South Carolina

UNIFORM DISTRIBUTION

Saturday, October 15th and Sunday, October 16th

10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Volunteer Uniform Distribution will be on-site at Volunteer HQ, adjacent to Volunteer Parking in Lot 5. Please see below for parking information and directions.

You will have the ability to pick up for friends/family if they are not able to attend.

If you are unable to attend over the weekend, we will have an area designated for uniform pickup in Volunteer HQ throughout the week. Please make sure that you pick up your uniforms BEFORE your first shift.

VIRTUAL TRAINING

Virtual training will take place the week of October 10th. You should have received your training date, time, and link from your Committee Chair. Please reach out to them or contact thecjcupvolunteers@pgatourhq.com if you have not received it.

Please make every effort to call-in to the training as there will be important information related to your shift assignment for tournament week.

VOLUNTEER UNIFORM PACKAGE

1 navy blue THE CJ CUP in South Carolina Polo

1 navy blue THE CJ CUP in South Carolina Jacket

1 Volunteer Headwear (baseball cap or bucket hat)

Parking Pass and Credential

Poncho

Please wear khaki bottoms with your polo (pants, shorts, skirt, skorts) and comfortable shoes

PARKING

VOLUNTEER PARKING WILL BE LOCATED IN LOT 5 (there will be signage), adjacent to Volunteer Headquarters

Please see the below link for a Google Map of where volunteer parking will be located:

CLICK HERE

Lot 5 will be located off of Route 278 and Gillison Branch Rd.

You will need your volunteer parking pass (hangtag) to enter the lot during tournament week. If you are unable to pick up your parking pass at Uniform Distribution, your name will be left with security at the entrance to the lot.

Volunteer HQ is located adjacent to volunteer parking.