Schedule of Events

THE 2021 CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
Thursday, October 14, 2021 – Open to Ticketholders Only
7:00AM – 30 mins after play: Gates Open
7:20AM – 12:15PM: First Round Tee Times (1st Tee), threesomes
2:00PM – 5:00PM: Golf Channel Coverage
Friday, October 15, 2021 – Open to Ticketholders Only
7:20AM – 12:15PM: Second Round Tee Times (1st Tee), threesomes
2:00PM – 5:00PM: Golf Channel Coverage
Saturday, October 16, 2021 – Open to Ticketholders Only
7:20AM – 12:15PM: Third Round Tee Times (1st Tee), threesomes
Sunday, October 17, 2021 – Open to Ticketholders Only
7:20AM – 12:15PM: Final Round Tee Times (1st Tee), threesomes
2:00PM – 5:00PM: Golf Channel Coverage
