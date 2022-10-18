PGA TOUR Spectator Mobile Device Policy

• Devices must be on silent at all times; flash may not be used.

• Devices may be used to capture video, audio and photos (content) in all areas throughout tournament week.

• Content may be used for personal purposes (e.g., personal social media); no commercial use.

• No live streaming or real-time coverage (e.g., no shot-by-shot coverage).

• Data use (e.g., texting) is permitted in all areas throughout tournament week.

• Phone calls are allowed only in designated areas.

• Please be respectful of play and do not interfere with players, caddies or media.

• All posted signage and instructions from tournament staff must be observed.

• Failure to comply with this policy may result in the revocation of your ticket.

Please see the back of your ticket for the complete terms of the Spectator Mobile Device Policy. The ticket back language is also located here: www.pgatour.com/ticketterms. In particular, please note the following excerpt:

“Spectators may capture video, audio and photographs at the Tournament on any day of the Tournament throughout the Tournament site (including, for clarity, competition areas on competition days), consistent with all posted rules and instructions of TOUR and/or Tournament staff. However, you may only use such content for personal, non-commercial purposes (e.g., for your personal social media accounts), and you may not distribute such content on a live or near-live basis (no live streaming) or use such content to create a real-time, stoke-by-stroke or hole-by-hole account of a Tournament. Further, you shall not use or authorize others to use any such content or other Reproduction for any commercial or promotional purpose, or for or in connection with a media outlet (directly or indirectly) unless you and the media outlet have received an official media credential for the Tournament from the TOUR.”