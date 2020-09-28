It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
For past three years, CJ Group has been continuously contributed to the growth of young Korean golfers through their CSR program ‘Bridge Kids’ during THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRDIGES. ‘Bridge Kids’ is a program designed to support young Korean golfers to experience world-class golf as well as encouraging them to become part of it in the near future.
In 2018, ‘Bridge Kids’ invited local junior golfers from Jeju to meet and interact with Sungjae Im, a Jeju native. Last year, to give out more opportunities throughout the country, ‘Bridge Kids’ received applications prior to the event. Overall, more than 200 applicants showed their interest to become part of the event but after a deliberate review of applicants, 20 of lucky junior golfers got their chances to travel to Jeju.
The Bridge Kids spent two days around the course where they enjoyed the experience of being in a PGA TOUR event under the guardianship of parents and staffs. They also enjoyed a golf clinic session with PGA TOUR’s star Tommy Fleetwood and Korean legend K.J Choi.
A representative from CJ showed his support and aspiration by saying, “Junior golfers took part in our ‘Bridge Kids’ programme with hope the talents will represent Korea in the future. We wish to see some of these golfers playing in THE CJ CUP in a few years’ time”.
Since 2017, CJ Group held its event under the slogan ‘Bridge to Realization’ with the aim to support amateur and young golfers to experience world-class golf. In fact, from its inaugural event in 2017, they had given opportunities to an amateur player to compete alongside top players in the world. CJ Group will continue to offer their support towards the growth of young Korean golfers by accomplishing various amateur programs.
As the first PGA TOUR tournament in Korea, THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES offers new opportunities that will help young Korean prospects to realize their dreams and CJ will continue to endeavor to reinvigorate related industries and regional economic growth in Korea.
Through this tournament, CJ expects to play a bridging role in developing Korean men’s golf into world class level. Currently, Korean women’s golf is receiving national spotlight while Korean men’s golf struggle with lack of support. This time CJ aims to encourage Korean men’s golf by hosting the country’s first PGA Tour tournament, ‘THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES.’ The tournament is expected to create the ‘Next K.J Choi’ and new Inbee Park in men’s golf.
The tournament is also expected to enhance Korea’s national brand values and economic growth. As the PGA TOUR is broadcasted in 212 countries, regional touristic landmark and cultural heritage including golf course will also be exposed to worldwide fans. PGA TOUR is predicting that the total values of economical ripple effect, media exposure will reach around 200 million US dollars. In addition, the economic growth is also expected as there will be tens of thousands of tourists visiting the host city, consuming in accommodation, food and shopping, etc.
In long-term plan, CJ is planning to develop ‘THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES’ into a world-scale sports and culture platform. Along with the tournament, we will host a convention for local golf-related small businesses and provide opportunities to reach and enter global market. In addition, Korean food and culture experiencing programs will be prepared to contribute in spreading K-culture globally.
