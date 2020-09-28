Bridge Kids

For past three years, CJ Group has been continuously contributed to the growth of young Korean golfers through their CSR program ‘Bridge Kids’ during THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRDIGES. ‘Bridge Kids’ is a program designed to support young Korean golfers to experience world-class golf as well as encouraging them to become part of it in the near future.

In 2018, ‘Bridge Kids’ invited local junior golfers from Jeju to meet and interact with Sungjae Im, a Jeju native. Last year, to give out more opportunities throughout the country, ‘Bridge Kids’ received applications prior to the event. Overall, more than 200 applicants showed their interest to become part of the event but after a deliberate review of applicants, 20 of lucky junior golfers got their chances to travel to Jeju.

The Bridge Kids spent two days around the course where they enjoyed the experience of being in a PGA TOUR event under the guardianship of parents and staffs. They also enjoyed a golf clinic session with PGA TOUR’s star Tommy Fleetwood and Korean legend K.J Choi.

A representative from CJ showed his support and aspiration by saying, “Junior golfers took part in our ‘Bridge Kids’ programme with hope the talents will represent Korea in the future. We wish to see some of these golfers playing in THE CJ CUP in a few years’ time”.

Since 2017, CJ Group held its event under the slogan ‘Bridge to Realization’ with the aim to support amateur and young golfers to experience world-class golf. In fact, from its inaugural event in 2017, they had given opportunities to an amateur player to compete alongside top players in the world. CJ Group will continue to offer their support towards the growth of young Korean golfers by accomplishing various amateur programs.

