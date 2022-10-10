World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Hideki Matsuyama, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Viktor Hovland commit to THE CJ CUP in South Carolina

RIDGELAND, South Carolina – In what is already expected to be a star-studded field, tournament officials announced today that World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Hideki Matsuyama, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Viktor Hovland have committed to play THE CJ CUP in South Carolina. The 2022 event will be staged at the renowned Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina, from October 19-23.

Following a career-defining year in which he earned his first four TOUR titles in a span of six starts, including his first major championship at the Masters, Scheffler is set to make his 2022-23 season debut at Congaree. The reigning PGA TOUR Player of the Year advanced to the season-ending TOUR Championship for the third consecutive season and finished in a tie for second in the FedExCup standings. The 26-year-old, who has maintained his position as World No. 1 for 29 weeks, will make his third CJ CUP appearance (2020/T52, 2021/T38).

An eight-time PGA TOUR winner, Matsuyama will compete in his fifth CJ CUP, with his best finish being a T3 at NINE BRIDGES in 2019. The 30-year-old won twice last season (ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP and Sony Open in Hawaii) and advanced to the TOUR Championship for a record ninth consecutive season where he finished in a tie for 11th in the FedExCup standings. Matsuyama’s win at the 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii marked his eighth career TOUR title, which tied him with K.J. Choi for most wins by a player from Asia.

England’s Fitzpatrick will also make his 2022-23 season debut at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, with the 27-year-old competing in THE CJ CUP for the second time after finishing T12 at Shadow Creek in 2020. Fitzpatrick earned his first major championship title and first career TOUR victory at the U.S. Open, where he became the first player to earn his maiden TOUR win at a major since Danny Willett at the 2016 Masters. Fitzpatrick finished in a tie for 15th in the FedExCup standings after advancing to the season-ending TOUR Championship for the first time in his career.

Following his third consecutive season with a win on TOUR, Hovland will begin his 2023-23 season at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina. The event at Congaree will mark the Norwegian’s fourth start at THE CJ CUP with his best finish a T12 at Shadow Creek in 2020. Hovland successfully defended his title at the 2021 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba and finished T15 in the FedExCup standings after his third appearance in the TOUR Championship. His 2021-22 season saw five top-10 finishes amongst 18 made cuts in 21 starts.

Scheffler, Matsuyama, Fitzpatrick, and Hovland will join previously announced defending champion Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim, Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm, Si Woo Kim, Sungjae Im, Max Homa, and sponsor exemptions Rickie Fowler and Jason Day next week at Congaree.

THE CJ CUP was launched as Korea’s first official PGA TOUR tournament in 2017 and was played for three consecutive years at Nine Bridges on Jeju Island before being relocated to the U.S. due to the challenges of COVID-19. This will be the first time THE CJ CUP will be played in the Southeast region of the U.S. following the staging of the tournament in Las Vegas, first at Shadow Creek Golf Course in 2020 and The Summit Club last year.

THE CJ CUP in South Carolina will feature a 78-man field comprised of five players designated by the Korea Professional Golfer’s Association (KPGA), as well as the top-3 available players of Korean nationality from the Official World Golf Ranking as part of CJ Group’s vision to support the development of professional golf in Korea. The remainder of the field will be made up of the leading players from the 2021-22 FedExCup Points List and sponsor exemptions. There will be no 36-hole cut.

Daily Grounds tickets are now available for purchase at CJCUPSouthCarolina.com, with a maximum of two (2) children ages 15 and under admitted free per ticketed adult.

To honor the men and women who serve our country in the Armed Forces, THE CJ CUP in South Carolina is pleased to offer active duty, retirees, veterans, and National Guard members up to four (4) complimentary tickets per day, October 19-23. Please note military members will need an active GovX account to verify military status and unlock ticket offer. If military members don’t have one tied to their military credentials, they must visit GovX.com to create an account.

