  • Sungjae Im, Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, and Max Homa commit to THE CJ CUP in South Carolina

    Rickie Fowler and Jason Day accept sponsor exemptions

    PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 20: Sungjae Im of South Korea reacts on the third green during the third round of The Honda Classic at PGA National Champion course on March 20, 2021 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
