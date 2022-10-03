Si Woo Kim, Tom Kim, Collin Morikawa, and Justin Thomas commit

RIDGELAND, South Carolina – Tournament officials for THE CJ CUP in South Carolina announced today that 2022 Presidents Cup International Team members Si Woo Kim, Tom Kim and victorious Presidents Cup U.S. Team members Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas have committed to play THE CJ CUP in South Carolina. The 2022 event will be staged at the renowned Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina, from October 19-23.

In his second Presidents Cup appearance, Si Woo Kim finished 3-1-0 on the week as the top points earner for the International Team. Kim’s victories included a 1-up win over Justin Thomas in the first Singles match on Sunday. Kim, who also hails from Korea, has three career TOUR victories (2016 Wyndham Championship, 2017 PLAYERS Championship, 2021 The American Express) and 24 career top-10 finishes. The 2022 CJ CUP in South Carolina marks Kim’s sixth tournament appearance, with his best finish being a T17 at the 2020 CJ CUP @ Shadow Creek.

Tom Kim finished 2-3-0 in his Presidents Cup debut and earned two points for the International Team on Saturday. The 20-year-old, who was the third-youngest player to compete in the Presidents Cup, earned his first PGA TOUR title at the 2022 Wyndham Championship in August and made 10 cuts in 11 starts in his rookie season. The Korea native is set to make his third appearance at THE CJ CUP (2020/64/Shadow Creek; 2021/T49/Summit Club).

Morikawa earned two points for the U.S. Team and finished the week 2-1-0 in his Presidents Cup debut at Quail Hollow Club. The Las Vegas resident owns five career PGA TOUR titles, including two major championships. Morikawa will make his debut appearance at Congaree and fourth CJ CUP start after finishing runner-up in 2021 at The Summit Club, T12 at Shadow Creek in 2020 and T36 at Nine Bridges in 2019.

In his third Presidents Cup appearance, Thomas finished 4-1-0 on the week for the victorious U.S. Team. The Kentucky native owns 15 career PGA TOUR titles, including two at THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES (2017, 2019). Thomas is set to make his sixth tournament start (2017/Won; 2018/T36; 2019/Won; 2020/T12; 2021/T18) and debut appearance at Congaree.

THE CJ CUP was launched as Korea’s first official PGA TOUR tournament in 2017 and was played for three consecutive years at Nine Bridges on Jeju Island before being relocated to the U.S. due to the challenges of COVID-19. This will be the first time THE CJ CUP will be played in the Southeast region of the U.S. following the staging of the tournament in Las Vegas, first at Shadow Creek Golf Course in 2020 and The Summit Club last year.

THE CJ CUP in South Carolina will feature a 78-man field comprised of five players designated by the Korea Professional Golfer’s Association (KPGA), as well as the top-3 available players of Korean nationality from the Official World Golf Ranking as part of CJ Group’s vision to support the development of professional golf in Korea. The remainder of the field will be made up of the leading players from the 2021-22 FedExCup Points List and sponsor exemptions. There will be no 36-hole cut.

Daily Grounds tickets are now available for purchase at CJCUPSouthCarolina.com, with a maximum of two (2) children ages 15 and under admitted free per ticketed adult.

To honor the men and women who serve our country in the Armed Forces, THE CJ CUP in South Carolina is pleased to offer active duty, retirees, veterans, and National Guard members up to four (4) complimentary tickets per day, October 19-23. Please note military members will need an active GovX account to verify military status and unlock ticket offer. If military members don’t have one tied to their military credentials, they must visit GovX.com to create an account.

For more information about the THE CJ CUP in South Carolina including volunteer opportunities, please visit CJCUPSouthCarolina.com.