  • Defending champion Rory McIlroy commits to THE CJ CUP in South Carolina

    McIlroy set for debut appearance at Congaree Golf Club

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 17: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his shot from the 16th tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT at The Summit Club on October 17, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 17: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his shot from the 16th tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT at The Summit Club on October 17, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
×
Loading...