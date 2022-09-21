Daily Grounds and Hospitality tickets on sale for 2021 THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT

The 78-player field will give fans the opportunity to witness a collection of the PGA TOUR’s current and future international stars as they compete at the Tom Fazio-designed course, playing host to a TOUR event for the first time after opening in 2017.

A Daily Grounds ticket gives fans access to THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT starting at $55+ for Thursday, $65+ for Friday and Saturday, $55+ for Sunday. This ticket provides access to the grounds and the opportunity to stand right along the rope line to watch the world’s best golfers in action. Fans are also reminded that up to two (2) children ages 15 and under are admitted free of charge with every one (1) paid adult (applies to grounds tickets only).

The upgraded hospitality tickets at THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT permit access to exclusive Comfort Station locations and deliver prime views of the 6th tee and 13th green, in addition to access to a viewing deck on the 18th green. The premium experience also offers all-inclusive food and beverage at the 6th tee and 13th green Comfort Stations. The hospitality tickets at THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT start at $500+ for Thursday, $750+ for Friday and Saturday, and $500+ for Sunday.

Free general parking will be available to fans Thursday-Sunday located at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT will continue to work closely with local and state governments, health officials, and PGA TOUR Headquarters to ensure that health and safety remain the top priority in hosting the tournament this fall.

For more information on parking and to purchase tickets to THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, please visit PGATOUR.com or call the PGA TOUR Ticket Office directly at 904-543-5222. Fans are encouraged to follow the tournament on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news and updates.