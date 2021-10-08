60 PGA TOUR winners commit to THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
LAS VEGAS – Sixty PGA TOUR winners, including 24 players from the top-30 in the 2020-21 FedExCup standings, have officially committed to 2021 THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT in Las Vegas from October 14-17.
The 78-man limited field tournament will also feature 36 players from the top-50 of the Official World Golf Ranking and five FedExCup champions: Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.
Jason Kokrak will defend his title, which he won last year at Shadow Creek Golf Club in Las Vegas when the tournament moved from its traditional home in Korea to the United States due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thomas won the inaugural CJ CUP in 2017 when it was launched as Korea’s first official PGA TOUR tournament and repeated as champion in 2019. Brooks Koepka was victorious in 2018 as the first three editions were staged successfully at The Club @ Nine Bridges on Jeju Island.
Seventeen players who featured in the recent Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits will also tee it up at the Tom Fazio-designed Summit Club. Harris English, Tony Finau, Johnson, Koepka, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth and Thomas were members of a dominant U.S. team which defeated Europe 19-9 while European members Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, Sergio Garcia, Tyrrell Hatton, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry, Rory McIlroy, and Ian Poulter will also compete at THE CJ CUP.
Korea’s Sungjae Im and Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama will spearhead Asia’s challenge and seek to deliver the region’s first winner at THE CJ CUP. Eight more spots will be filled by Korean PGA players following the conclusion of the Genesis Championship in Korea this weekend.
Daily Grounds tickets and upgraded hospitality tickets are on sale for the tournament. A Daily Grounds ticket gives fans access to THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT starting at $55+ for Thursday, $65+ for Friday and Saturday, $55+ for Sunday. This ticket provides access to the grounds and the opportunity to stand right along the rope line to watch the world’s best golfers in action. Fans are also reminded that up to two (2) children ages 15 and under are admitted free of charge with every one (1) paid adult (applies to grounds tickets only).
The upgraded hospitality tickets at THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT permit access to exclusive Comfort Station locations and deliver prime views of the 6th tee and 13th green. The premium experience also offers all-inclusive food and beverage at the 6th tee and 13th green Comfort Stations. The hospitality tickets at THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT start at $350+ a day.
Free general parking will be available to fans Thursday-Sunday at the Las Vegas Ballpark.
THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT will continue to work closely with local and state governments, health officials, and PGA TOUR Headquarters to ensure that health and safety remain the top priority in hosting the tournament.
For more information on parking and to purchase tickets to THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, please visit PGATOUR.com or call the PGA TOUR Ticket Office directly at 904-543-5222. Fans are encouraged to follow the tournament on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news and updates.
