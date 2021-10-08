60 PGA TOUR winners commit to THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT

LAS VEGAS – Sixty PGA TOUR winners, including 24 players from the top-30 in the 2020-21 FedExCup standings, have officially committed to 2021 THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT in Las Vegas from October 14-17.

The 78-man limited field tournament will also feature 36 players from the top-50 of the Official World Golf Ranking and five FedExCup champions: Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

Jason Kokrak will defend his title, which he won last year at Shadow Creek Golf Club in Las Vegas when the tournament moved from its traditional home in Korea to the United States due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thomas won the inaugural CJ CUP in 2017 when it was launched as Korea’s first official PGA TOUR tournament and repeated as champion in 2019. Brooks Koepka was victorious in 2018 as the first three editions were staged successfully at The Club @ Nine Bridges on Jeju Island.

Seventeen players who featured in the recent Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits will also tee it up at the Tom Fazio-designed Summit Club. Harris English, Tony Finau, Johnson, Koepka, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth and Thomas were members of a dominant U.S. team which defeated Europe 19-9 while European members Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, Sergio Garcia, Tyrrell Hatton, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry, Rory McIlroy, and Ian Poulter will also compete at THE CJ CUP.

Korea’s Sungjae Im and Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama will spearhead Asia’s challenge and seek to deliver the region’s first winner at THE CJ CUP. Eight more spots will be filled by Korean PGA players following the conclusion of the Genesis Championship in Korea this weekend.