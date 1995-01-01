To ensure the health and safety of our island community and visitors, the 2021 Sony Open in Hawaii will be played without fans in attendance. The Pro-Am events and official PGA TOUR competition have been planned in accordance with appropriate protocols developed in concert with TOUR and State guidelines to ensure the welfare of all participants. The tournament will be broadcast live on the Golf Channel, Thursday through Sunday, January 14-17.
Despite the limitations imposed by COVID protocols, we are grateful to all of you for supporting the Sony Open in Hawaii and the important work of Friends of Hawaii Charities, especially in these times of increased challenges. As one of Hawaii’s largest fundraising sporting events, the $1.2 million that the Sony Open generates annually for Hawaii’s charitable organizations is a vital part of addressing the grave needs so many in our island community now face. Mahalo nui loa!