Course Par Value: 70 • Course Yardage: 7044

Waialae Country Club

Waialae Country Club's golf course nestles between the majestic Koolau mountain range on the north and blue Pacific Ocean on the south as a verdant playing field for its members and annually for the world's greatest professional golfers.

Established in the late 1920s, Waialae was first groomed as an amenity for the guests of Waikiki's Royal Hawaiian Hotel.

On land acquired from the Isenberg family, the Waialae Golf Course, as designed by San Francisco architect Seth Raynor, was opened in 1927.

The 40-year-old Isenberg home became the first clubhouse for the golf course.

Competitive tournament play began immediately also when the first Hawaiian Open was held there in 1928.

Waialae subsequently over seven decades has hosted major golfing events and since 1965 has been the prime and only venue for the annual official Hawaiian PGA TOUR tournament.

The new 18-hole, over 7,000 yards long Waialae Golf Course displayed a new look in 1999 as PGA TOUR-designated enhancements were put in place for the PGA TOUR official event, the Sony Open in Hawaii.

National and international TV highlight the Hawaiian look of Waialae's tailored greens, lush fairways, signature mountain range and azure ocean as the PGA TOUR golf pros bring to life the shots arm-chair viewers and spectators dream of.

The course has one adjustment to show Waialae's attributes to the very best -- the front and back nines are reversed for Tournament play in order to utilize the sun's power setting in the west.

Waialae history

Waialae overall possesses a tradition exceeding its golf historical significance.

In the process of Hawaii's unification under the Hawaiian Ali'i nearly 200 years ago, beaches from Waialae to Waikiki were landing areas for the Big Island of Hawaii King Kamehameha's flotilla of canoes carrying his warriors who already had brought Maui, Lanai and Molokai under his control.

As the battle raged from Waialae to Waikiki, the invaders pushed the forces of the island of O'ahu under the King, Kalanikupule, across the island, up Nuuanu Valley and to eventual victory at the Pali Lookout.

What started at Waialae ended with Kamehameha as the ruler of all the islands and all of Oahu, including Waialae.

The Warrior King, Kamehameha the Great, was responsible for unifying all of the islands under one ruler for the first time.

Today, Waialae, steeped in tradition, retains its gracious uniqueness as the Crown Jewel of golf courses reigning over the multitude of leisure-oriented golfing facilities throughout the 50th State of Hawaii.

Hole descriptions courtesy of Waialae Country Club.

