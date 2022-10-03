Sentry Tournament of Champions Winner’s Circle: September

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii – With his recent victory at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Mackenzie Hughes became the most recent player to qualify for the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Max Homa earned his second victory of the calendar year at the Fortinet Championship, and 17 of the 24 Presidents Cup team members are currently qualified for the PGA TOUR’s annual trip to Maui. The 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions returns to The Plantation Course at Kapalua, January 4-8.
In his 158th start since his only other PGA TOUR victory, (2016 The RSM Classic), Hughes defeated Sepp Straka with an 8’ 3” birdie putt on the second extra hole to win the Sanderson Farms Championship. The 31-year-old became the second Canadian to win since the event moved to the Country Club of Jackson in 2014 (Nick Taylor/2014). With the victory, Hughes qualified for his third trip to the Sentry Tournament of Champions, where he finished T25 in 2017 and T41 in 2021. Hughes qualified for the 2021 event due to the additional eligibility category that allowed those players who qualified for the 2020 TOUR Championship to compete in the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Championship after 11 PGA TOUR events in 2020 were not contested due to COVID-19.
Mackenzie Hughes' winning highlights from Sanderson Farms
Homa defeated Danny Willett by one stroke to defend his title at the Fortinet Championship, joining Brendan Steele as the only back-to-back winners of the event. The 31-year-old’s chip-in for birdie from 32’ 10” on the final hole combined with a Willett three-putt from 3’ 7” led to Homa’s fifth career PGA TOUR win. The California native previously qualified for his third trip to the Sentry Tournament of Champions (T5/2020, T15/2022) by virtue of his victory at the Wells Fargo Championship in May.
Max Homa’s winning highlights from Fortinet
2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions winner Xander Schauffele earned the clinching point for the U.S. Team at the 2022 Presidents Cup, defeating Corey Conners, 1-up, in Singles.
Of the 24 Presidents Cup team members, 12 have qualified for the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions by virtue of their victories this calendar year (Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau, Max Homa, Billy Horschel, Tom Kim, K.H. Lee, Hideki Matsuyama, Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, and Justin Thomas), while five players (Conners, Sungjae Im, Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott, and Cameron Young) qualified after finishing in the top 30 of the FedExCup Playoffs Points List, the new qualification criteria for the tournament announced in August.
Kicking off the 2023 portion of the season, the Sentry Tournament of Champions will feature a purse of $15 million and one of the most elite fields in golf. For more information about the 2023 event, please visit SentryTournamentOfChampions.com. Fans are encouraged to follow Sentry Tournament of Champions on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
