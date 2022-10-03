Sentry Tournament of Champions Winner’s Circle: September

Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii – With his recent victory at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Mackenzie Hughes became the most recent player to qualify for the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Max Homa earned his second victory of the calendar year at the Fortinet Championship, and 17 of the 24 Presidents Cup team members are currently qualified for the PGA TOUR’s annual trip to Maui. The 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions returns to The Plantation Course at Kapalua, January 4-8.

Sanderson Farms Championship

In his 158th start since his only other PGA TOUR victory, (2016 The RSM Classic), Hughes defeated Sepp Straka with an 8’ 3” birdie putt on the second extra hole to win the Sanderson Farms Championship. The 31-year-old became the second Canadian to win since the event moved to the Country Club of Jackson in 2014 (Nick Taylor/2014). With the victory, Hughes qualified for his third trip to the Sentry Tournament of Champions, where he finished T25 in 2017 and T41 in 2021. Hughes qualified for the 2021 event due to the additional eligibility category that allowed those players who qualified for the 2020 TOUR Championship to compete in the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Championship after 11 PGA TOUR events in 2020 were not contested due to COVID-19.