Sentry Tournament of Champions Winner’s Circle: August

Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii – With their recent victories, Tom Kim and Will Zalatoris became the most recent players to qualify for the Maui event while Patrick Cantlay earned his second victory of the calendar year at the BMW Championship and Rory McIlroy won the TOUR Championship for his second title of the year and became the first player to win the FedExCup three times.

Beginning in 2023, the Sentry Tournament of Champions field will also include the top 30 players from the FedExCup Playoffs Points List who qualify for the TOUR Championship. Scott Stallings, Cameron Young, Collin Morikawa, Corey Conners, Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala, Adam Scott, and Aaron Wise will be exempt for the 2023 tournament as a result of the new criteria. The 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions returns to The Plantation Course at Kapalua, January 4-8.

Wyndham Championship

Kim earned his first PGA TOUR title at the Wyndham Championship and joined the TOUR as a full-time member and qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs. At age 20, Kim is the second-youngest winner on TOUR since World War II (youngest: Jordan Spieth/2013 John Deere Classic) and the first player born in the 2000s to win on TOUR. The South Korean joined the TOUR as a Special Temporary Member after The Open Championship and is the first Special Temporary Member to win on TOUR since Collin Morikawa at the 2019 Barracuda Championship. The victory qualified Kim for his first trip to the Sentry Tournament of Champions at The Plantation Course at Kapalua.