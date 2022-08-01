Sentry Tournament of Champions Winner’s Circle: July

Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii – The only way to qualify for a trip to the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Maui is to win on the PGA TOUR. With their recent victories, J.T. Poston, Trey Mullinax, Chez Reavie, and Tony Finau became the most recent players to qualify for the winners-only event, while Xander Schauffele and Cameron Smith each picked up their third win of the calendar year at the Genesis Scottish Open and The Open Championship, respectively. The Sentry Tournament of Champions returns to The Plantation Course at Kapalua, Jan. 4-8, 2023.

John Deere Classic

Poston won the John Deere Classic by three strokes over Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Emiliano Grillo to earn his second career TOUR title and first since the 2019 Wyndham Championship. The North Carolina native’s victory in his fifth appearance at the event marked the third wire-to-wire winner in tournament history, first since David Frost in 1992, and second wire-to-wire winner this calendar year (Joaquin Niemann/The Genesis Invitational). The win qualified the 29-year-old for his second trip to The Plantation Course at Kapalua where he finished T11 in 2020 in his lone appearance at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.