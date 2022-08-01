  • Sentry Tournament of Champions Winner’s Circle: July

    DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JULY 31: Tony Finau of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on July 31, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
    DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JULY 31: Tony Finau of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on July 31, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
×
Loading...