Sentry Tournament of Champions Winner’s Circle: June

Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii – Qualification is simple for the Sentry Tournament of Champions: win and you’re in. With their recent victories, Billy Horschel, Rory McIlroy, and Matt Fitzpatrick are among the most recent group of players to qualify for the champions-only event, while 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions winner Xander Schauffele earned his second TOUR title this calendar year. The Sentry Tournament of Champions returns to The Plantation Course at Kapalua in January 2023.

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

The 2014 FedExCup champion, Horschel converted a five-stroke lead into his seventh career PGA TOUR title defeating Aaron Wise at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. The 35-year-old closed with an even-par 72, highlighted by a 52’ 10” eagle at the par-5 15th to capture his first individual stroke-play title since the 2017 AT&T Byron Nelson. The victory qualified the Florida native for his third consecutive start and seventh total at the Sentry Tournament of Champions (2014/T6; 2015/T22; 2018/T11; 2019/T25; 2021/T24; 2022/T23).

RBC Canadian Open

Two-time FedExCup champion McIlroy successfully defended his title at the RBC Canadian Open, carding a final-round 62 to defeat Tony Finau by two strokes. With his 21st career PGA TOUR victory in his 214th career start, the Northern Irishman moved into a tie for 31st on the all-time TOUR wins list and became the fourth player since World War II to successfully defend RBC Canadian Open title (Jim Ferrier/1951; Jim Furyk/2007; Jhonattan Vegas/2017). The win qualified McIlroy for a return trip to The Plantation Course at Kapalua where he finished T4 in 2019 in his lone appearance at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

U.S. Open

Fitzpatrick won the U.S. Open by one stroke over Scottie Scheffler and Will Zalatoris to earn his first major championship title and first career win on the PGA TOUR. The 27-year-old, who won the 2013 U.S. Amateur at The Country Club, is the 13th player to win the U.S. Amateur and U.S. Open and second to do so at the same course, joining Jack Nicklaus at Pebble Beach Golf Links. The Englishman entered the week as the second-highest ranked player in the Official World Golf Ranking without a win on TOUR and then became the first player to earn his first TOUR win in a major championship since Danny Willett at the 2016 Masters Tournament. With the victory, Fitzpatrick qualified for his first trip to the Sentry Tournament of Champions at The Plantation Course at Kapalua.

Travelers Championship

Schauffele, the 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions winner, defeated J.T. Poston and Sahith Theegala by two strokes to capture the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands. The victory marks the 28-year-old’s sixth career TOUR title, second of the season and first individual stroke-play title since the 2019 event at The Plantation Course at Kapalua. Schauffele previously qualified for his sixth visit to the Sentry Tournament of Champions by virtue of his victory at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, partnering with Patrick Cantlay. The California native holds three top-five finishes in five appearances on Maui (2018/T22; 2019/Won; 2020/T2; 2021/T5; 2022/12).

The first TOUR event of the calendar year, the Sentry Tournament of Champions is the only event on the schedule that features all winners from the previous calendar year. For more information about the 2023 event, please visit SentryTournamentOfChampions.com. Fans are encouraged to follow Sentry Tournament of Champions on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.